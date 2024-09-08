How To Eat Like A Local Chicago Foodie Without Leaving Home

It's no secret that Chicagoans love to eat. From hearty Midwest comfort foods to world-class cuisine influenced by a diverse blend of cultures, you won't leave the Windy City hungry. Yet, you don't need to travel all the way to the Second City to dig into Chicago's famous flavors. Whether you're a former Chicagoan, avid visitor, or just a fan of "The Bear," you can get a taste of Chicago delivered to the comfort of your own home.

From deep dish pizza to Italian beef, many of your favorite iconic Chicago foods are available to ship nationwide. Between services like Tastes of Chicago and Goldbelly, and local purveyors that ship directly, you're never more than a mouse click or tap from a Chicago craving. This roundup celebrates Chicago establishments and the delicious food that keeps hungry customers satisfied, both near and far.

Prices are as of the date of publication.