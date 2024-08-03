Take Inspiration From Chicago And Try Breaded Steak On Your Next Sandwich
The Chicago-style breaded steak sandwich is a Midwest Italian-American delicacy. But, what's "Chicago" about it? Is it topped with giardiniera? Served with a shot of Malört? The breaded steak sammy originated on Chicago's South Side, specifically Bridgeport, where it first hit the scene in 1946 on the menu at neighborhood pillar Ribocene's restaurant. Today, a fully-loaded sando at Ribocene's runs for $11.99, or $15.99 for "king size."
Beef flank or skirt steak is pounded thin, breaded and deep-fried, slathered in a red sauce, and stuffed into a roll. This is the basic blueprint of the beast. From there, toppings can vary, but typically include some combination mozzarella, sweet peppers, and (we called it) hot or mild giardiniera (nice). Depending on where you go and how you order it, the marinara can be swapped for beef gravy and the roll can be garlic bread.
It's a sensory fantasia with crisp breading and gooey melted cheese around tender fried steak – messy and hedonistic. More sandwiches should be like this, and with one simple upgrade, they can be: The time to add breaded steak to your next sandwich is now. Never breaded a steak before? No worries — we have a few tips for making a quick, easy breaded steak that'll upgrade any sandwich.
Stuff your go-to sando with breaded steak for rich heartiness and flavorful dimensionality
In true Chicago breaded steak sandwich style, your interpretation of the sammy should not be well-contained. The hallmark of success here is requiring both hands to eat it, and you're probably going to need to be seated. Expect those stacked toppings to liberate themselves from the confines of that roll bun and slide down your forearms as you eat, or thwap onto the ground. That's just part of the breaded steak sandwich experience, baby. From there, the only limit is your imagination (and appetite).
You could hack your Philly cheesesteak with a little Chicago regional influence, swapping the chopped beef for breaded steak loaded with the usual cheesesteak toppings. Or, for a thrifty treat, you could fry up leftover steak the day after a steak dinner, and make an ultra-savory breaded steak hero sandwich with caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, green bell pepper, and creamy, funky brie.
Take your next bagel sandwich to another level by stuffing it with breaded steak and a fried egg (hello, elevated hangover breakfast). For dinner, whip up a knockout belly bomb of a sandwich by stuffing your classic hot New Orleans muffuletta with a slab breaded steak. You could also bring this meaty upgrade to an all-out Cuban sandwich, swapping the roasted pork for breaded steak, layered between yellow mustard, dill pickles, honey-glazed ham, and Swiss cheese.