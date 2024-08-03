Take Inspiration From Chicago And Try Breaded Steak On Your Next Sandwich

The Chicago-style breaded steak sandwich is a Midwest Italian-American delicacy. But, what's "Chicago" about it? Is it topped with giardiniera? Served with a shot of Malört? The breaded steak sammy originated on Chicago's South Side, specifically Bridgeport, where it first hit the scene in 1946 on the menu at neighborhood pillar Ribocene's restaurant. Today, a fully-loaded sando at Ribocene's runs for $11.99, or $15.99 for "king size."

Beef flank or skirt steak is pounded thin, breaded and deep-fried, slathered in a red sauce, and stuffed into a roll. This is the basic blueprint of the beast. From there, toppings can vary, but typically include some combination mozzarella, sweet peppers, and (we called it) hot or mild giardiniera (nice). Depending on where you go and how you order it, the marinara can be swapped for beef gravy and the roll can be garlic bread.

It's a sensory fantasia with crisp breading and gooey melted cheese around tender fried steak – messy and hedonistic. More sandwiches should be like this, and with one simple upgrade, they can be: The time to add breaded steak to your next sandwich is now. Never breaded a steak before? No worries — we have a few tips for making a quick, easy breaded steak that'll upgrade any sandwich.