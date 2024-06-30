Upgrade Your Classic Steak And Eggs By Turning It Into A Bagel Sandwich

Steak and eggs is a classic brunch duo (even though it can be a little risky), and for savory-loving foodies, it trumps a Belgian waffle or pancake stack any day of the week — or weekend. (Hello, bottomless mimosas!) In a perfect world, folks would have the time to sit down every single morning, enjoy a leisurely full brunch, and grab a nap afterward, preferably beside an open window with the breeze coming through (swoon). Call us romantics, call us delusional, just call us to the table for mealtime. But, alas, the deliberate, slow beauty of a sit-down brunch simply doesn't have a place amidst the sempiternal hum of the Machine of Progress. Still, that doesn't mean epicures have to relent to the hyper-utilitarian store-bought frozen breakfast sandwich.

We love a tried-and-true egg sammy as much as the next foodie-on-the-go (we're lookin' at you, New Yorkers, with your bacon egg and cheeses). But, when that ol' reliable scrambled egg patty is starting to feel a little plain Jane, take your breakfast sandwich game to the next level and use the iconic steak-and-eggs breakfast combo as sandwich inspo. This breakfast sandwich is a savory superstar, so for maximum structural integrity, assemble your reconstructed steak and eggs on a bagel. The best choice for the job is an everything, sesame, onion, asiago, or plain bagel. If you happen to live near a bakery or bodega, you could even take a soul-soothing morning walk and fetch a fresh one warm from the oven.