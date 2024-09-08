6 Creative Ways To Add Seasoning To Your Fruit

There's nothing quite like enjoying the taste of fresh fruit. The amazing nutritional properties and variety of vitamins available across the many different types of fruit make it a winning standalone snack or accompaniment to larger meals in the form of fruit salads, sides, and much more. If you, too, believe it's a good idea to dress your fruit salads, then you understand the magic of adding thoughtful seasonings to your fresh fruit to bring out all the natural flavors while adding unique enhancements. The myriad of fruits and flavors to choose from means that you can combine different fruits with a number of syrups, spices, seasonings, and more with endless options to keep the creative (and fruit) juices flowing.

Breaking down fresh fruit into a handful of different categories, it's easy to see how you can try specific seasonings that will either fit closely with the flavors already present or add an entirely different flavor that will provide a complementary contrast, such as pairing sweet with sour or savory. When it comes to melons versus citrus, for example, you'll want to consider what natural flavors and textures are present in these different types of fruits to determine what kind of seasoning or flavoring would work best.