The Best Way To Use Leftover Lemon Zest Is Adding It To Your Sugar

There's a reason lemon zest shows up in so many recipes. Lemon peels are full of essential oils, so zesting them gives you an explosion of all the best flavors of a lemon. There's less acid and straightforward sourness than there is in the fruit itself, replaced with more concentrated sweet, citrusy, tart notes. That's why the next time you have leftover zest from a recipe, or even lemon peels from making limoncello at home to zest in the moment, you should combine it with sugar. This will give you a perfectly balanced kick of sweetness and tartness that will instantly upgrade drinks and desserts alike.

To store lemon zest until you mix it with sugar, place it in an airtight container and refrigerate or freeze it. You want to keep air and moisture out to prevent the growth of bacteria. It's most effective to work with dry zest when combining it with sugar, so for best results, sprinkle it evenly over a pan lined with parchment paper and dry it out in the oven for 10 minutes at 150 degrees Fahrenheit, until it's a little crispy.

Next, combine a ratio of 4 tablespoons of zest for 2 cups of granulated sugar, really rubbing them together so the rough granules can unleash the essential oils, boosting the flavor. Your lemon sugar will keep for three months in an airtight container.