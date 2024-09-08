Stanley Vs HydroJug: What's The Difference Between These Popular Tumblers?

People like to talk about the online bubbles we're all siloed into, but if you're on social media, you've almost certainly witnessed the reusable water bottle craze that has taken the internet by storm in recent months. Stanley appeared to be the clear winner, as the company's colorful pastel bottles were seen as the apex of a healthy and hydrated lifestyle, complete with TikTok dances and hundreds of home reviews. But the fickle tides of fate may be receding, pulling Stanley back into the mix of market competition.

The most recent competitor to mark its territory is HydroJug (not to be confused with the other reusable bottle brand, Hydro Flask). HydroJug has been flying under the radar for some time now. It didn't even register on our list of the 15 most popular water bottles, which came out in August 2023. But if you browse through TikTok even for a moment, you'll find dozens of videos showing Stanley fans ditching their old Stanley cups in favor of a HydroJug.

It's important to drink enough water every day, and a reusable water bottle is a great way to make that happen. But it's good to know what you're buying before you place the order. We're going to focus on the two most popular products from both companies, the Stanley Quencher and the similar looking HydroJug Traveler, but both brands have an extensive catalog of products to choose from, so feel free to dig deeper if these tumblers aren't exactly what you're looking for.