Give Cornbread A Rich Golden Crust With Sweetened Condensed Milk

Cornbread is in the hall of fame of Southern sides. Not only is it a delicious side to eat with smoked brisket, but it's just so darn easy to make.

If you're in the sweet cornbread camp, you're going to love a recipe that incorporates sweetened condensed milk. There are several reasons why this unconventional addition just "works" in a batch of cornbread. The first is that the condensed milk acts as a thickener; it will give your cornbread a slightly chewier bite and help alleviate some of the crumbliness of a traditional cornbread recipe. It will also add a special sweetness and help encourage it to caramelize even more while it's in the oven. But perhaps most importantly, it will impart a rich, crispy exterior that gives way to the dense middle.

You'll only need to mix a few tablespoons of the can to your cornbread recipe before you pop it in your skillet. To further encourage browning and a golden crust, we recommend baking your cornbread in a cast iron skillet. The cold batter will hit the hot, preheated skillet with a sizzle, helping promote that crispy crackle your cornbread is craving.