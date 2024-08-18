14 Mistakes To Avoid When Baking Cornbread

The hall of fame of Southern sides is seemingly endless. You have your collard greens, your mac and cheese, and of course, your cornbread. If anything, cornbread is the side dish that reigns supreme for special occasions like Thanksgiving, as well as simple weeknight dinners — especially when it's served alongside a steaming bowl of chili.

Realistically, cornbread isn't that difficult to make at home — so long as you have some guidance through the process. And if you don't have a grandma looking over your shoulder or a recipe that's been passed down from generation to generation, you do have the next best thing: me. As a prolific home baker, I've tested and played with many different cornbread recipes over the years. Through this process, I've learned — often as a trial by fire — what mistakes are far too easy to make when it comes to cornbread, as well as how to fix them. These tips, along with a range of quality ingredients, will put you on a path to cornbread success, no matter how you plan to use this wonderful side dish.