15 Ingredients You Should Be Adding To Store-Bought Soy Sauce

Most home cooks have a bottle of soy sauce stocked and ready to use. Even if you have a favorite among the soy sauce brands, you might want to enhance its taste to tailor it to a specific meal or give it depth. We have a few ideas for ingredients you should be adding to store-bought soy sauce. These options allow you to use it as a dressing, dip, or seasoning for a variety of dishes. To help us compile the absolute best add-ins, we spoke with a few skilled chefs to give us insight.

Corrie Duffy is a chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks who uses soy sauce in many dishes. Chef Ben Wenzel is the general manager at Virginia's River Stone Chophouse, which has steaks, seafood, and a raw bar. Nic Vanderbeeken is the executive chef at Apéritif Restaurant in Bali. "With over 20 years of professional cooking experience, I've found a few additions that really elevate this staple ingredient," says Vanderbeeken.

Store-bought soy sauce can be a great base for many meals, vegetables, and sides, and these diverse ingredients can give it a powerful boost of heat, sweetness, or other notes — many of which can be used in tandem for additional intensity. Keep reading to discover a few fresh methods to tweak store-bought soy sauce to make it a versatile and delicious way to transform anything it touches.