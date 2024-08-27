Marinate Your Salad Protein In Dressing For A Simple Seasoning Hack

Salads encompass endless combinations of raw and cooked ingredients with an assortment of different textures and flavors all united by a coating of salad dressing. Coincidentally, salad dressing and marinades have similar components. So, the next time you make a main course salad, the dressing can double as the marinade for your proteins.

Whether you're making dressing from scratch or using your favorite store-bought brand, odds are it contains an acidic ingredient, a fat, and flavorful seasonings like mustard, honey, aromatics, herbs, and spices. You can simply reserve a portion of the salad dressing to pour over the meat or plant-based protein you'll use to top your salad. The salad dressing will season the meat with the same ingredients that tie the salad together, making for a more cohesive dish.

It is vital that you separate your marinade from the salad dressing itself so that there's no cross contamination from the raw meat to the rest of the salad. If you're using store bought dressing, buy a bottle for the marinade and another bottle for your salad. For homemade dressing, double the dressing recipe, pouring at least half of it into a fridge-safe container. Add a cup or two to a plastic bag with your protein of choice to sit for between four and 12 hours, then you can discard the plastic bag with any residual marinade when you throw the meat on the grill or into the oven.