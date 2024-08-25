For Moist And Savory Cornbread, Add A Swirl Of Ranch Dressing
Here at Tasting Table, we love sweet honey-buttered cornbread as much as the next foodie. But, if savory is more your style, it's time to take your cornbread (homemade or store-bought) to the next level with a swirl of ranch dressing. Salty, savory, and bursting with bold, tangy flavor, ranch dressing lends a rich moisture component to dry cornbread mix not unlike buttermilk, another classic cornbread ingredient.
To make it, whisk together eggs and a box of store-bought cornbread mix, then stir in a 16-ounce bottle of store-bought ranch dressing. (Trader Joe's Buttermilk Ranch is our favorite brand, for the record.) For the best fluffy, toothy texture in your cornbread, opt for full-fat ranch dressing over low-fat store-bought options, which will create a significantly thinner batter.
If you're feeling ambitious, you can make this elevated ranch cornbread from scratch using your regular go-to cornbread recipe and 2 cups of homemade ranch dressing (which comes together in just 10 minutes). If you opt for the homemade route, toast your cornmeal and corn flour before mixing them with your other dry ingredients for extra mouth-watering savory depth.
The result will be a rich, luscious batter, which is ready to be transferred into a loaf pan or baking dish to bake until golden brown. This one would also make a great skillet cornbread with savory, toasty, crispy edges.
Savory ranch cornbread is great for breakfast, dinner, or any snacktime in between
For an extra flavorful finishing touch, you can also sprinkle a generous pinch of dry ranch powder over the surface of the loaf before popping it in the oven. You can find ranch seasoning packets in the salad dressing aisle at most grocery stores (at a Walmart in New York, one packet of Great Value ranch powder costs just $0.54). Or, you can whip up a batch of homemade ranch powder to keep on hand as a shelf-stable pantry ingredient for future recipes. There's nothing in the rulebook that says you couldn't stir a handful of shredded cheddar cheese into this lush batter, as well.
To complete the meal, swipe each slice of ranch cornbread with roasted garlic compound butter and pair it with a crock of gooey mac and cheese, fried chicken cutlets, or your favorite bowl of soup or chili. You could also turn this recipe into ranch cornbread muffins for a knockout dish-to-share at potlucks, tailgates, and backyard barbecues. Top each muffin with a jalapeño slice for a flavorful, aesthetically impressive garnish. A buttered slab of this ranch cornbread also makes a knockout brunch beside red flannel hash and a cup of hot coffee, especially on a chilly fall morning.