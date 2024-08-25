For Moist And Savory Cornbread, Add A Swirl Of Ranch Dressing

Here at Tasting Table, we love sweet honey-buttered cornbread as much as the next foodie. But, if savory is more your style, it's time to take your cornbread (homemade or store-bought) to the next level with a swirl of ranch dressing. Salty, savory, and bursting with bold, tangy flavor, ranch dressing lends a rich moisture component to dry cornbread mix not unlike buttermilk, another classic cornbread ingredient.

To make it, whisk together eggs and a box of store-bought cornbread mix, then stir in a 16-ounce bottle of store-bought ranch dressing. (Trader Joe's Buttermilk Ranch is our favorite brand, for the record.) For the best fluffy, toothy texture in your cornbread, opt for full-fat ranch dressing over low-fat store-bought options, which will create a significantly thinner batter.

If you're feeling ambitious, you can make this elevated ranch cornbread from scratch using your regular go-to cornbread recipe and 2 cups of homemade ranch dressing (which comes together in just 10 minutes). If you opt for the homemade route, toast your cornmeal and corn flour before mixing them with your other dry ingredients for extra mouth-watering savory depth.

The result will be a rich, luscious batter, which is ready to be transferred into a loaf pan or baking dish to bake until golden brown. This one would also make a great skillet cornbread with savory, toasty, crispy edges.