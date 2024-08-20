The Plant-Based Milk Alternative You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

There was once a time when you went to the grocery store and had only one milk to choose from. But, in this day and age, it seems just about anything can be milked — be it almonds, coconuts, hemp seeds, oats, and even potatoes. Then, for every alternative available, there is also an endless array of brand names and varieties to pick from — from barista editions to non-fat and from vanilla to unsweetened. It's all a bit bewildering. When most of us envision the future, we picture flying, emission-free cars and vertical green cities. Instead, the world is (literally) burning. But, at least we have our oat milk lattes.

All dystopian jokes aside, alternative milks are just one representation of our advancement as a species. While we might not need quite so many of them, it is one of the few arenas of consumption that have become increasingly more environmentally friendly. Although no plant-based milk is perfect, nor is any plant-based milk more or less sustainable than the other, it can be difficult to choose which one to go with when you're placing your coffee order. Fortunately, with your zodiac sign, you won't have to think too hard. Keep reading to find out which plant-based milk alternative you'd be, based on your zodiac.