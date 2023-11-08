The Type Of Coffee You Are, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Coffee holds a very special place in many of our hearts. Some mornings, it may even be the one thing that gets you out of bed — or maybe that's just me. Even so, these days, coffee is hardly ever just coffee. From cold brew to drip, bird-friendly to fair trade certified, and light roast to dark, the type of coffee you drink can be a personality trait within itself.

Now I understand that, for some people, coffee may very well be just that — coffee. But even that's pretty telling about a person. If a crappy cup of coffee isn't enough to ruin your day you must be an incredibly optimistic person. That, or you're drinking something else. All jokes aside, we all have our vices in this world — caffeine being mine.

So, to all the self-proclaimed coffee snobs and caffeine-dependent people reading this, you should know that you're not alone. You should also know that, depending on your Zodiac sign, there's a type of coffee made just for you. Now's the time to put down the French press and keep reading.