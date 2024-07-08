Batida: The Refreshing Portuguese Cocktail That Features A Brazilian Spirit

Batida in Portuguese means milkshake, shaken, or in some scenarios, it can refer to a car crash. Somehow all of these descriptors make sense when considering the group of cocktails known as batidas. This family of shaken and blended beverages are characteristically made with cachaça, the infamous Brazilian booze, and some kind of fruit juice, coconut milk, and sweetener. This combination of sweetener, booze, and juice found popularity in the 60s at beach parties. The drink drew such a following that bars in bigger cities like Rio de Janeiro built businesses around the drink. One Brazilian bartender described the batida as "the most Brazilian of all cocktails."

Brazil's cachaça falls into a category of its own. The rum is a best seller in the country and is used to make classic Caipirinha cocktails, but also happens to be a standout star in creamy batida blends. Though blended batidas once held a strong connotation with drinks that are too sweet, poorly made, or simply laden with alcohol, a committed group of bartenders is seeking to change the perception of this classic.