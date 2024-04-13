Can You Drink Cachaça Straight?

Cachaça is a rum-adjacent spirit made from pressing and fermenting fresh sugar cane juice. You could think of it as rum-meets-tequila, but even this reference frame is wildly reductive. Cachaça is nothing if not distinctive, featuring a grassy, vegetal taste with major funk and slight sweetness. Top notes include leather, wood, grass, candied banana, and sourdough bread. The spirit typically clocks in at a full-proof 40% to 50% alcohol by volume (ABV), or 38% to 54% ABV per Brazilian regulations.

It can be unaged (branca) or matured to a golden hue (amarela), which takes place in barrels made from American or French oak, or Brazilian hardwoods such as amburana, cabreúva, tapinhoã, araribá, jequitibá, or teak wood. Brazilian hardwoods are indigenous to hot, humid climates, naturally repel insects, and impart an earthy terroir to the brew within, rounding out the aroma and softening cachaça's sharp, heady flavor. As with any spirit, cachaça can be drunk straight, and the higher the quality of your cachaça, the better your sipping experience will be.

Sipping it straight allows the complex, dimensional spirit to shine without being overshadowed by other ingredients. If your preferred way to enjoy cachaça is straight or on the rocks, it might be worth it to splurge on a top-shelf brand like Avuá (which has tasting notes of vanilla and butterscotch and is aged in French oak) or Bossa (which has smoky, spicy, cigarette, and candied fruit notes). Otherwise, if you primarily use cachaça as a cocktail ingredient, a mid-priced brand like Cabana (with floral and vanilla custard notes) or Leblon (with pear, molasses, and lime notes) should get the job done.