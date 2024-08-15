Up Your Ice Cream Game And Add Some Crackers Into The Mix

If you appreciate the crunchy bite of a sugar or waffle cone while enjoying a scoop of ice cream, you may want to consider adding crackers to your next cold treat. Garnishing sweet ice cream with salty or buttery crackers might seem like a unique way to serve ice cream, but the contrast of textures and flavors make for a drool-inducing combination. It's time to dig deep into your cupboards and take out the serving spoons.

Sprinkle ground crackers on top of bowls of ice cream or create the combo using your favorite ice cream and cracker varieties to freeze and enjoy later on. Experiment by pairing water crackers and rice crackers with caramel ice cream and scoops of double fudge, or smooth out sweeter pints with Saltines or Wheat Thins. You can also use buttery Ritz crackers to make ice cream sandwiches to arrange and pop back in the freezer on a lined baking sheet for later. Or smash them into the bottom of a dish to create a cracker base that can hold ice cream to be frozen and served after dinner, cheesecake-style.