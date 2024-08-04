13 Unique Ways To Serve Ice Cream Instead Of In A Cone
When it comes to ice cream, cones are a classic vessel for enjoying the treat. Not only does the sweet flavor and crunchy texture of cones pair perfectly with ice cream, but they eliminate the need to do additional dishes, too. Of course, if you want to switch things up — or are out of ice cream cones at home — you don't need to settle for a standard bowl and spoon. In fact, if you're looking for different ways to mold and shape ice cream, or simply prefer an alternative to cones, there are numerous ways to enjoy the frozen dessert.
Now, many of these options involve softening the ice cream first. But seeing how there are several straightforward options to do this (such as placing ice cream in the refrigerator for about 20 minutes), it's hardly an obstacle. Whether you're hosting a pool party, barbecue, sleepover, or ice cream social, these cone replacements are sure to be a hit with your guests. From ice cream pies to ice cream sandwiches made with mini crackers, here are some unique ways to serve ice cream instead of a cone.
Make dessert tacos
A simple and fun way to eat ice cream without a cone is to make homemade Choco Tacos. Now, if you're unfamiliar with this iconic dessert, it featured a waffle cone "tortilla" that was filled with vanilla ice cream and garnished with a chocolate shell and crunchy peanuts. Though Klondike discontinued the Choco Taco in 2022, you don't need to go back in time to enjoy ice cream in a sweet taco shell.
One option involves preparing pizzelle cookies at home, then placing the cookies on the edge of a bowl while they're still warm. The cookies will cool in a taco shape, thus allowing you to fill each one with ice cream. You can top each dessert taco with melted chocolate and chopped nuts to recreate the original Choco Taco, but don't feel the need to limit yourself to peanuts. Almonds, hazelnuts, pistachios, and cashews are all fair game, as well.
If you're short on time, feel free to skip the homemade pizzelle cookies and use thick flour tortillas instead. To give them a sweeter touch, dust them with cinnamon sugar or graham cracker crumbs before adding any ice cream.
Serve ice cream in brownie bowls
As far as delicious dessert combinations go, you can't go wrong with brownies and ice cream. With that in mind, why not skip a cone and serve ice cream in a brownie bowl? The best part of this option is the ability to use your favorite brownie recipe, as everything from classic fudgy brownies to a batch of mocha brownies will work.
Baking brownie bowls might sound complicated, but it's actually quite easy. Start by lining a cupcake pan with paper liners or applying a liberal amount of grease. Next, prepare the brownie batter, fill the cupcake pan, and bake the brownies as instructed (per the recipe). When you remove the brownies from the oven — and while they're still warm — press a small measuring cup or glass into each one to create a hollow space inside it.
Once the brownie bowls have cooled, fill them with your favorite ice cream and toppings. Unsurprisingly, you can store leftover brownie bowls just as you would normal brownies: In an airtight container at room temperature for about five days, or in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.
Top big cookies with ice cream
Cookies and ice cream are another classic dessert combo — so much so that you've likely enjoyed ice cream layered between two cookies in the past. However, an ice cream sandwich isn't the only way to pair ice cream and cookies. Larger cookies can even be used as a plate of sorts for ice cream and make an especially delicious option if the cookies are still warm (though you'll still want to place your cookie on an actual plate to avoid a mess, of course).
There are several ways to approach this unique alternative to ice cream cones. For example, you can follow a recipe specifically designed to yield bigger cookies, such as Jacques Torres' extra-large chocolate chip cookies, which can be helpful if you need to feed a crowd. Alternatively, feel free to use your go-to cookie recipe and simply make each one bigger than you normally would.
If you go this route, be sure to extend the baking time, as larger cookies will need more time in the oven. Top the warm cookies right away with ice cream or, if you're eating leftover cookies, briefly reheat them in the microwave until warmed.
Serve ice cream with broken waffle cones
If you can't resist the combination of crispy, sugary waffle cones with ice cream, consider making ice cream nachos. For this, break up waffle cones into chip-sized pieces, then place them in a large plate or bowl. You can serve the waffle cone chips as is or toss them with cinnamon sugar for a bit of extra flavor. Add scoops of ice cream on top, then finish everything off with a drizzle of strawberry, chocolate, or caramel sauce, and a generous helping of sprinkles.
Thanks to the seemingly endless variety of ice cream flavors on the market, you can get super creative with this dish. Vanilla and chocolate ice cream are classic options, of course, but anything is fair game here. Try it with rocky road, mint chocolate chip, cookie dough, or a combination of different flavors. You can also use dairy-free ice cream if that's your jam.
To avoid a sticky mess, prepare your ice cream nachos just before they're ready to be enjoyed. Also, it's a good idea to add just enough ice cream for the number of people eating the treat.
Sandwich it between crackers
If you love sweet and salty foods, you'll likely enjoy this unconventional idea for eating ice cream without a cone: make mini-ice cream sandwiches with crackers. Buttery, salty options like Ritz are a classic choice — and they make an adorably tiny dessert – but you can try it with any cracker you have on hand. Of course, if you can't get behind the idea of combining savory crackers with sweet ice cream, you can instead try this hack with graham crackers.
There are several ways to make ice cream and cracker sandwiches. One option involves layering a scoop of ice cream between two crackers and eating it immediately. You can also prepare multiple ice cream sandwiches at once and place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet, then put the batch in the freezer to eat later.
Another technique is to spread softened ice cream in a parchment-lined baking dish, then freeze that. Once solid, you can slice the ice cream into small squares (or use a circle cookie cutter) and easily place the cutouts between crackers.
Freeze ice cream into cupcakes
Sure, there's ice cream cake ... but have you had ice cream cupcakes? Well, you should. After all, they're an easy, fool-proof way to prepare individual servings of ice cream (in lieu of using a cone) with items you have at home.
To make ice cream cupcakes, first add paper liners to a cupcake tin. Next, fill each cavity with softened ice cream before smoothing out the top with a spatula. Pop the tin into the freezer until the ice cream cupcakes are solid, and just like that, you'll have individual ice cream servings ready to eat.
The fun part about this idea is that you can customize the cupcakes based on your taste buds. For example, try pressing cookie crumbs into each cavity before adding the ice cream to create a sweet and crunchy crust for each cupcake. Also, if you can't decide on one flavor of ice cream, feel free to mix and match. For this, start by filling the cupcake tin with slightly less ice cream and freezing that, then adding another layer of different ice cream afterward.
Stuff cannoli shells with ice cream
Hailing from Sicily, Italy, cannoli are traditional pastries made of crispy tube-shaped dough and creamy ricotta. Some versions use a mascarpone filling for a less traditional (but still delicious) take on the treat — and in that vein, you can use ice cream, too. Much like a standard waffle cone, the crunchy pastry shell pairs beautifully with the smooth texture of ice cream.
To easily stuff cannoli shells, always start with softened ice cream. If the ice cream is too hard, it will be difficult to spread evenly within the shell. You can also place the ice cream in a piping bag (the type typically used to decorate baked goods) or a large resealable bag with the corner cut off. This way, you'll be able to squeeze the ice cream directly into the shell without making a mess.
The trick to making ice cream cannoli is to stuff the shells just before enjoying them. If you fill the shells too soon, the ice cream is apt to melt and make them soggy. You can always freeze the shells after they've been filled with ice cream — but, again, this may result in a soggier dessert than you'd prefer. For the best results, you'll want to eat them shortly after they come out of the freezer.
Scoop it on top of waffles
Instead of waffles cones, why not serve ice cream on an actual waffle? When warm and crispy, a waffle serves as a delicious bottom layer for cold ice cream. While you can't go wrong with basic buttermilk waffles, don't be afraid to experiment with other varieties and flavor pairings. For example, try topping a blueberry waffle with strawberry ice cream or a cinnamon waffle with chocolate ice cream.
Homemade waffles will undoubtedly taste best, but feel free to use a store-bought frozen kind for a tasty shortcut. Additionally, waffles can be used to make hearty ice cream sandwiches. You may want to consider slicing each waffle into halves or quarters– and placing the ice cream between pieces — to make this sweet concoction easier to handle.
You can enjoy your ice cream waffle as is, of course. But if you're craving more texture and flavor, dip the sides in toppings such as crushed nuts, sprinkles, and mini chocolate chips. For a breakfast-inspired touch, consider spreading a layer of jam on the waffles before adding any ice cream, or drizzling maple syrup on top.
Freeze ice cream into ice pops
When it comes to frozen desserts, an ice pop mold is your best friend. Case in point: You can fill an ice pop mold with softened ice cream, then add sticks and freeze until solid. This transforms the ice cream into a creamy popsicle that can be served without a spoon or bowl, and doesn't require a cone.
What's more, you're welcome to use molds in fun shapes and sizes. For example, mini ice pop molds will create smaller versions that both kids and adults can enjoy. Like other unique ways to eat ice cream, this approach also allows you to combine multiple flavors and ingredients. You can elevate your ice pops by including various fruits, sprinkles, or chocolate chips in layers.
Once the ice cream pops have completely frozen, briefly run the mold under warm (but not hot) water to loosen the homemade popsicles. This allows you to remove the pops with ease, though take care to avoid getting water on the actual treats.
Layer ice cream between sliced donuts
Who says ice cream sandwiches are just for cookies? For an extra rich sweet treat, turn to donuts instead. Simply slice a donut in half, widthwise, then add a scoop of ice cream. As the ice cream melts, it will soak into the pastry, creating a delectable dessert. Make sure to chow down quickly, though, as the ice cream can make donuts soggy if you wait too long.
Now, it's worth noting that certain donuts work better for this cone replacement than others. Simpler options — like a sugared variety or glazed donuts – are optimal given how easy they are to split. On that note, avoid jam-filled or cream-filled donuts, as these can't be sliced without making a mess.
You can also make a bite-sized version with donut holes. Split a donut hole in two and layer a smaller scoop of ice cream between the halves. You can garnish the sides of this ice cream dish with sprinkles or mini chocolate chips (in true ice cream sandwich fashion), or leave them as is.
Coat ice cream in chocolate for frozen truffles
If you've made chocolate truffles before, you know how easy these treats are to make. Some of the simplest iterations involve preparing a cream cheese filling, scooping it into balls, then coating each one in melted chocolate. Of course, you can always add another tasty ingredient inside, like a berry of some sort (as in our dark chocolate raspberry truffles recipe) — and the same method applies to ice cream. In fact, you can make frozen truffles with ice cream instead of using a cone, and the results will be downright delicious.
For this idea, you'll need a melon baller or a similar tool to start. Scoop small balls of ice cream onto a parchment-lined baking sheet, then re-freeze them until solid. Just before you take the ice cream from the freezer, melt the chocolate, then let it cool slightly so it's not too warm; otherwise, the ice cream will melt on contact. Coat each ball of ice cream in the melted chocolate, top with sprinkles or chopped nuts as desired, then quickly return them to the freezer. Once they solidify, you'll have bite-sized ice cream truffles ready to devour.
Add it on top of fruit
Cookies, brownies, and waffles are undoubtedly tasty with an ice cream topping, but pastries aren't your only options. Fruit halves (like a peach, plum, or mango) and larger slices of melon can double as sweet and edible cone replacements for ice cream, as well. To ensure the ice cream sits neatly in the fruit, consider scooping out some of the flesh first, so there'll be space for the ice cream to sit in the fruit.
Additionally, if you're looking for a richer flavor profile, try grilling or roasting the fruit first. The heating process will caramelize the natural sugars in the fruit, making it deliciously syrupy and delectable. It's a mouthwatering partner for ice cream, as the fruit's warm juiciness offers a tasty contrast to the cold creaminess of the dessert. Top it off with crushed nuts like almonds or peanuts for an even more satisfying texture.
Make ice cream pie
Take a break from the usual ice cream cake and make an ice cream pie instead. All you need for this cone replacement is a pre-made cookie or graham cracker crust and softened ice cream. Now, a premade crust from the store will work, but you're also welcome to make your own (a cookie dough crust, anyone?) — especially if you have dietary restrictions or preferences. If you follow a gluten-free diet, for instance, try making a gluten-free crust with gluten-free graham crackers.
Preparing an ice cream pie is easy as, well, pie. To start, fold any berries, chocolate chips, nuts, or sprinkles into the softened ice cream, or leave it as is. Next, transfer the ice cream into the crust, making sure to spread it along the bottom with a spatula to ensure the ice cream pie freezes evenly. Store the pie in the freezer until the ice cream is frozen, then cut it with a sharp knife to ensure a clean cut. In fact, you can even wipe the knife off before each slice to give a crisp cut every time.