13 Unique Ways To Serve Ice Cream Instead Of In A Cone

When it comes to ice cream, cones are a classic vessel for enjoying the treat. Not only does the sweet flavor and crunchy texture of cones pair perfectly with ice cream, but they eliminate the need to do additional dishes, too. Of course, if you want to switch things up — or are out of ice cream cones at home — you don't need to settle for a standard bowl and spoon. In fact, if you're looking for different ways to mold and shape ice cream, or simply prefer an alternative to cones, there are numerous ways to enjoy the frozen dessert.

Now, many of these options involve softening the ice cream first. But seeing how there are several straightforward options to do this (such as placing ice cream in the refrigerator for about 20 minutes), it's hardly an obstacle. Whether you're hosting a pool party, barbecue, sleepover, or ice cream social, these cone replacements are sure to be a hit with your guests. From ice cream pies to ice cream sandwiches made with mini crackers, here are some unique ways to serve ice cream instead of a cone.