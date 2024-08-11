Take Inspiration From Greek Cuisine When Adding Seafood To Pizza

Just because you can't board a plane to Greece doesn't mean you can't bring Mediterranean flavors into your kitchen. Grapes, grains, and olives form what is known as the Mediterranean triad, a line-up of ingredients once prized by the Romans which now offer the perfect theme for a modern pizza night. With Greek wine, wheat flour, and generous spoonfuls of olive oil at the ready, you can browse menus from Greek tavernas to inspire your pizza-making attempts.

Though you may not have access to fish taken straight from the sea, canned seafood can offer easy-to-prepare ingredients to make fresh pizza recipes. Dress octopus with lemon or grill calamari and shrimp before topping pizzas, or look to create more filling pies by combining seafood with vegetables commonly found in Mediterranean cuisine. Eggplant, onions, and garlic have all found their place in Greek dishes and can be comfortably piled onto pizzas stacked with seafood.

Borrow from traditional Greek dishes like spanakopita and appetizers like fried dishes of saganaki served with olive oil and herbs to pair with slivers of smoked salmon or trout. Grilled kefalotyri cheese can turn an empty pizza base into a delicious meal, or toss ingredients directly from a crave-inducing Greek salad onto a pizza base prepared with anchovies or sardines.