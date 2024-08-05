The Starbucks Food Item You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
While it's certainly more frequented for all of the TikTok viral, secret menu drink orders, Starbucks has its fair share of food items — none of which are a secret. From the breakfast sandwiches to the egg bites and the cake pops to the pastries, the coffee chain has all of the expert approved pairings for your cafe treats. But aside from how the flavors of your coffee might compliment the flavors of the food itself, there are other ways to choose which of the Starbucks food items you should order, your zodiac sign being one of them.
Astrology might not have any scientific backing, but a zodiac assigned Starbucks crispy grilled cheese on sourdough is enough to convince just about anybody. It might not be quite as technical of a choice as a coffee sommelier might recommend (air signs, this is your reminder to breathe). However, it does speak to something more intuitive. Never mind what compliments your caramel latte or what's trending on social media — what do you feel like having? What kind of mood are you in today? A cake pop one or a berry trio parfait one? Your zodiac can help.
Given how much air signs struggle with being indecisive and the earth signs' more pragmatic approach to decision-making, this way of thinking is much more attuned to the moody and passionate nature of water and fire signs. Still, every zodiac has its Starbucks food item. Keep reading to discover what yours might be.
Aries
First things first, Aries can be wonderful to be around. These signs are generous, honest, and energetic — but all of that goes out the door pretty fast in a competitive situation. Apparently, being the first sign on the zodiac calendar isn't enough. These signs want to be first everywhere else in their lives, too, and while it's obvious it comes from a place of insecurity, you won't want to be the one standing in their way. Aside from their competitive edge, Aries are also known for being particularly hot-headed. It's just their fire sign nature, and they can go from 0 to 100 real quick. They are represented by the ram, after all. What's the use in thinking before they leap?
Given how competitive these signs are, it would only be right for the Aries to be a Starbucks breakfast item that the Tasting Table taste testers consider the best. For that reason, the Starbucks food item that the Aries would be is the Bacon, Gouda, and Egg sandwich. We're not the only ones who think so, either. These sandwiches sell out about as quickly as these signs lose their tempers, which makes sense when you consider the reviews of the other breakfast sandwiches on the Starbucks menu. If you're going to buy any breakfast sandwich at Starbucks, the Bacon, Gouda, and Egg is the top pick — it simply blows the rest away.
Taurus
One thing about the Taurus is that they're stubborn. Represented by the bull, these signs aren't going anywhere or doing anything unless they want to. You're not going to make them do anything, which can be pretty frustrating, considering how committed they are to their routines. Being Earth signs, Tauruses ground themselves in the same daily and weekly schedules because it provides them with a sense of stability. In fact, there's nothing that these signs value more than the reliability of a regular routine. It's part of what makes these signs so dependable.
Aside from being stubborn, Tauruses are also famous for indulging themselves. These signs love treating themselves to luscious desserts and spa treatments — and you better believe they work it into their routine regularly. Knowing that, these signs would have to be a Starbucks food item that tastes just as indulgent. Given all of the pastries on the Starbucks menu, that much is easy. The catch here is that it also has to be consistent — which means there's really only one food item the Taurus could be. That, of course, would be the blueberry muffin. A true Starbucks staple that's available all year round, as long as you get there before they sell out of them.
Sweet and plump, something tells me that the Taurus will be able to work an early Starbucks run into their morning routines. These muffins are more than worth it.
Gemini
You've all surely heard about Geminis, even if you're not into astrology. These signs have a reputation that precedes them, and it's mostly because they're represented by twins. People seem to think these signs are two-faced — but that's neither here nor there to these signs. As much as these signs love to gossip about other people, the truth is they're too busy to care about what other people think about or are saying about them. That's the real reason why they're represented by twins because they have so many hobbies, friends, side hustles, and interests that they need one. Fortunately, this sign's Starbucks food item is easy to take on the go. Plus, it comes in twos.
Just like you've heard about Geminis, you've also probably heard about egg bites — especially the Starbucks ones. The coffee chain is credited with making egg bites into a popular breakfast food. They come in lots of flavors, are quick to make, and are easy to take with you on the go, making them the perfect option for the busy Gemini. Served in pairs, this fast-moving zodiac sign could be any one of the quick and satisfying egg bite flavors. But, if they were any flavor in particular, they'd have to be the bacon and gruyere egg bites, simply because they're one of the Tasting Table taste tester's favorites. Paired with this zodiac sign's Starbucks beverage, these signs will be good to go.
Cancer
Represented by the crab, Cancers aren't necessarily the easiest people to get to know. These signs put up hard shells. When you get past all that though, you'll find that these signs are actually the opposite. Loyal, charismatic, passionate, and caring, Cancers are the kind of ride-or-die friends that everyone needs in their lives. They're so empathetic and intuitive that you'll never need to explain yourself; they just get you. But that kind of compassion can quickly turn south, bordering on controlling and manipulative.
It's almost like Cancers are too sweet for their own good. They simply want the same kind of loyalty and understanding they show to others to be reciprocated, and it's not always the case. When you put it that way, you can understand why they'd be so self-defensive at first. They certainly aren't innocent. But, while these signs might not always use their sweetness for good, the Starbucks food item they'd be — the Cake Pop — does. These small balls of cake are coated in a hardened icing shell, along with a soft cake texture on the inside; the Cake Pop represents the Cancer sign perfectly.
Made by a Denver company, the iconic Starbucks Cake Pops come in all kinds of colors and flavors — some seasonal and some not. But given how moody they are, I'll leave that up to them to decide.
Leo
Everybody knows a Leo, but that's mostly because they make it impossible to ignore them. These signs have the big personalities and confidence that make them natural born leaders. They're also ruled by the sun, which sort of explains why these signs assume the world revolves around them. They can be attention-seeking, for sure. But they're mostly just fun. Born from July to August, the Leo's personality encapsulates all of the energy you want during the peak of summer — as does the Starbucks food item they'd be.
Leos are big-hearted and luxury-loving, positive and bold, and dynamic and life-loving. They're the signs you want by your side all year round — but in the summer especially — because they know how to have a good time. These signs are all about living life to the fullest, and if you're looking to make the most out of your summer, the Starbucks food item they'd be is exactly what you need: the Pineapple Cloud Cake. These small cakes are a part of the summer menu, but, like a Leo, you'll be looking forward to seeing them all year long.
The Starbucks Pineapple Cloud Cakes are airy and light — just what you want in the heat of the day — and they're layered with an even lighter pineapple cream and spread. Drizzled with a sweet icing, it'll be the perfect mood boost on a day spent in the sun.
Virgo
Virgos are the most productive sign of the zodiac; it's kind of their thing — which is surprising, considering they're also perfectionists. These signs get a lot of their self-worth from how much they're able to get done in a day, and they love a to-do list. In fact, if you need something done, they're the people to ask. They'll happily lend a hand if it means they get to cross on more thing off of it. But, aside from their efficiency, this sign's productive and perfectionistic outlook also lends to their personal health, making them much more prone to developing healthy habits. Knowing that, the Starbucks food item they'd be is one of the more nutritious options on the menu.
If the Virgo were any Starbucks food item, they'd be the Spinach, Feta, and Egg White Wrap. Like the name suggests, this wrap combines egg whites — the part of the egg that contains the most protein — with warm green spinach and creamy feta cheese. Aside from providing these signs with their daily dose of eggs and greens, this wrap is bulked up by a spread of sun-dried tomato cream cheese. Plus, it all comes together in a whole wheat wrap. It's a delicious and nutritious option, and it's perfect for these perfectionist signs. It's sure to quell any distracting cravings until their next meal, which is especially important for these productive signs.
Libra
Libras have a way of getting along with just about anybody, and they love to mingle and socialize. A lot of people can probably relate, but these signs just prefer for things to be smooth sailing. They don't want any drama and they avoid confrontations. This can all come down to this sign's obsession with balance, which plays out in every aspect of their lives (these signs are known for their good taste and aesthetics), but their relationships especially. Knowing that, the Starbucks food item they'd be would have to be one that agrees with everyone — and looks good while doing it. That's why they'd be the Crispy Grilled Cheese on Sourdough.
There's a reason why the ultimate grilled cheese sandwiches use sourdough bread. Not only does it provide that somewhat tangy flavor to compliment the savory, melty cheese, but it also browns to perfection. Starbucks' Crispy Grilled Cheese lives up to its name by using toasted sourdough bread sandwiched between melted layers of cheddar and mozzarella. It then tops it all off with a topping of melted butter and parmesan, which, speaking of balance, makes this sandwich an all-around winner.
Scorpio
Like all of the zodiac signs, Scorpios have their faults. But they are also arguably one of the most misunderstood. These signs are known for being dark and mysterious and are associated with aspects of life and society most people fear. Despite being one of the three water signs on the zodiac sign, which are known for being deeply empathetic and intuitive, the Scorpio is notoriously hard to read — and intentionally so. The Scorpio is one of the most multifaceted signs of the zodiac, but you'd hardly ever know because of their preoccupation with power and control. These signs only want you to see them in the way that's most beneficial to them. If you are able to break them down, however, you might be surprised as to what you'll find.
While they might not make it obvious, Scorpios are very deep, loyal, and empathetic people. Those who know them would describe them as intense, but it's exactly that mystery that makes them so alluring. With that, there's really only one food item from Starbucks that the Scorpio could be — and that's the double chocolate brownie. Made of a fudgy chocolate brownie that's been made all the more chocolaty with a generous addition of semisweet chocolate chunks within, Starbucks brownies are just as dark and alluring as Scorpios are. Heated up in the oven, they come out soft and gooey to the touch, which is exactly how these signs are if you give them a chance to show it.
Sagittarius
The Sagittarius is known by many as the adventurer of the zodiac. These signs have an inherently positive view on life that makes them open to any challenge or opportunity. Good or bad, these signs see every experience as a chance to expand their understanding of the world — and they'll travel far and wide to do so. Sagittariuses are true free spirits, and they hate to be tied down by the expectations of others. But their optimism also means that their goals tend to supersede what others would deem as possible. That's why, if the Sagittarius were any food item on the Starbucks menu, they'd be the Impossible Sandwich.
Starbucks Impossible Sandwich is essentially a plant-based re-edition of their traditional Sausage, Egg, and Cheese breakfast sandwich — only with an Impossible vegan sausage patty in place of the meat one. The sandwich is named after the brand that produces the sausage patty itself, Impossible Foods, which, like the Sagittarius, does the impossible by making plant-based meat substitutes like the Impossible Burger. The sandwich itself isn't vegan because there is cheese and eggs on it, but it is a solid vegetarian option for those who don't eat meat but still enjoy dairy and eggs.
With the Impossible sandwich, Starbucks embraced the Sagittarius' adventurous spirits by bravely stepping into the plant-based meat territory. While it might not be the best breakfast sandwich on the Starbucks menu, it does offer us much to learn.
Capricorn
Capricorns are known for their work ethic, and it's really no secret as to why. These signs are all about their business — and given that they're both represented by the sea goat and associated with the knees, they were clearly born to climb the ranks. Once they accomplish one goal, they're on to the next like clockwork. It's truly admirable, even if it does mean they miss out on certain things. To them, if it's not contributing to their success, it's simply a distraction. Still, that doesn't mean they shouldn't treat themselves sometimes, and what better than a quick, midday lunch break to enjoy their Starbucks food item?
With how much and how hard the Capricorn works, they're going to need their fuel. How else are they going to accomplish everything they set out to do? The Starbucks food item they'd be is sure to do just that — and serve as a bit of a reward, too. If the Capricorn were any food item on the menu, they'd be the Cheese and Fruit Protein Box. It's something like an adult Lunchables, but more like a ready-built charcuterie board with slices of brie, gouda, aged cheddar, olive oil and sea salt crackers, apples, and grapes. Enjoyed with an extra strong coffee, it'll be just what they need to get through their busy workday.
Aquarius
Given the aqua in their names, Aquariuses are often confused for being water signs. The fact that they're represented by the water bearer only perpetuates that confusion — but the truth is that they're air signs. What the water bearer does represent, on the other hand, is this sign's humanitarianism. Aquariuses are born with a desire to change the world for the better, and unlike most people, they actually have the brains and willpower to see it through. The Starbucks food item this sign would be has to reflect their intention as a positive influence in the world, such as sustainability. With food, we all know that'd be something vegan.
Considering the Impossible sandwich isn't actually vegan, and you can only customize Starbucks breakfast sandwiches to an extent, the only vegan Starbucks food item on the menu is oatmeal. But that by no means makes it a second choice. Starbucks oatmeal is made from a blend of rolled and steel-cut whole grain oats, and it can be customized any way you like. With a selection of brown sugar, dried fruit, nuts, blueberries, and agave as toppings, Starbucks oatmeal is delicious and, when it's made with water, is a sustainable vegan option. Given the variety of plant-based milks the coffee chain carries, you can surely add some oat milk, too.
Pisces
Pisces are symbolized by two fish swimming in opposite directions, which honestly depicts their inner dialogue quite accurately. Personality wise, these signs are hard to tell apart from other signs — but it's their minds that make them different from any other sign. These signs have wide imaginations, and the two fish represent the way their attention gets split between fantasy and reality. They're the dreamers of the zodiac for a reason, which is why if this sign were any food item on the Starbucks food menu, it'd be the Marshmallow Dream Bars.
As the chain's version of Rice Krispie Treats, classifying the Marshmallow Dream Bar as "food" might be a bit of a stretch. It's a snack at best, but a darn good one at that. Made from ooey-gooey marshmallows and crispy rice, Starbucks Marshmallow Dream Bar is everything you dream of — sweet, crispy, and oh so chewy. They'll tempt you every time you go to check out, and you simply can never get sick of them. While the same can't always be said about the Pisces, they are equally as phantasmic.