The Starbucks Food Item You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

While it's certainly more frequented for all of the TikTok viral, secret menu drink orders, Starbucks has its fair share of food items — none of which are a secret. From the breakfast sandwiches to the egg bites and the cake pops to the pastries, the coffee chain has all of the expert approved pairings for your cafe treats. But aside from how the flavors of your coffee might compliment the flavors of the food itself, there are other ways to choose which of the Starbucks food items you should order, your zodiac sign being one of them.

Astrology might not have any scientific backing, but a zodiac assigned Starbucks crispy grilled cheese on sourdough is enough to convince just about anybody. It might not be quite as technical of a choice as a coffee sommelier might recommend (air signs, this is your reminder to breathe). However, it does speak to something more intuitive. Never mind what compliments your caramel latte or what's trending on social media — what do you feel like having? What kind of mood are you in today? A cake pop one or a berry trio parfait one? Your zodiac can help.

Given how much air signs struggle with being indecisive and the earth signs' more pragmatic approach to decision-making, this way of thinking is much more attuned to the moody and passionate nature of water and fire signs. Still, every zodiac has its Starbucks food item. Keep reading to discover what yours might be.