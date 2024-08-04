12 Mistakes You Need To Avoid When Cooking Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a classic breakfast staple across America and in many other countries, too. At its most basic, oatmeal is made with oats that are either rolled, crushed, or steel-cut, cooked in water or milk, sweetened with sugar, honey, or maple syrup, and then served warm. Common additions include fresh or dried fruits such as bananas and berries, as well as nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, or flaxseeds, which provide a satisfying crunch.

But that's just the most common way to enjoy oatmeal. You can just as easily have it raw, especially when dealing with quick-cooking oats, which are sliced so thin they're easily digestible even without being cooked. This version resembles muesli, which is often just oats mixed with dried fruit and served with cold milk or yogurt. Incidentally, oatmeal also makes a great base for savory ingredients. Danish restaurant chain Grød bet on that concept and is doing just fine for itself serving sweet and savory oatmeal dishes, while a poached egg or a sprinkle of cheese always make for a good savory breakfast.

Miriam Hahn, a Tasting Table recipe developer and wellness coach whom we interviewed for this article, is a big fan of oatmeal and says her favorite way to make it is as a savory dish. But as easy and versatile as oatmeal is, it's not foolproof. So, let's look at some of the most common mistakes people make when preparing it, with the help of Hahn's expert insight.