The Savory Way You Should Be Cooking Oatmeal

Many oatmeal packages instruct hungry cooks to prepare ingredients using milk or water. But for moments when your palate is craving a dish that is more savory than sweet, you may want to consider cooking oats in broth, instead. Cooking oatmeal in your choice of broth is an easy ticket to a savory meal that can be served any time of the day.

From bone broths to vegetable-based recipes, the distinct umami taste of the included stock can help you make an oatmeal recipe that is neither bland nor boring. When topped with your choice of savory ingredients — fried eggs, slices of avocado, wild mushrooms, grilled chicken, or a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds and flaky sea salt — your next bowl of oatmeal will have you looking forward to the next spoonful. Experiment and use beef or fish broth to prepare oats, or reach for broth made from vegetable scraps from last night's dinner.