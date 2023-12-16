Frizzled Onions Are The Perfect Way To Give Soups And Salads A Salty Crunch

While no green bean casserole is complete without the delectable crunch and aromatic zing of frizzled onions, their taste and texture are the perfect addition to countless other dishes. Fried onions are a crunchy, light, and airy textural contrast to soups and warm salads or an added layer of crunch to raw salads.

Crunchy fried onions are readily available canned at any grocery store, requiring no messy frying or tedious prep work. That said, you can make your own frizzled onions with more control over how you season them.

To make frizzled onions on the stove, you can soak onion slices in buttermilk to tenderize them for an hour before dredging them in a mixture of flour and seasonings. They'll fry into flavorful, fresh, crispy versions of themselves in a couple of minutes over medium heat.

You can also make your own frizzled onions mess-free in the microwave or air-frier. Both of these appliances don't necessitate breading; you can simply toss the onions in oil and let the machine do the rest. While the onions are still hot, you can season them with salt, pepper, and any other seasonings you have in mind.