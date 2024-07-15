24 Best Restaurants In The Hamptons, According To A Local

Each year, folks flock to the East End of Long Island to revel in the sandy beaches, shop at luxury stores and local artisan retailers, and dine at the celebrated seasonal and year-round restaurants. Like any prime vacation spot, there are tourist traps to avoid, small hole-in-the-wall eateries not to be missed, and high-end dining establishments that require advance booking.

As a local of The Hamptons who spent summers here in my youth, I've had the pleasure of dining at mainstays that have been essential to the food scene for decades, as well as seaside offshoots of beloved New York City restaurants and up-and-coming eateries specializing in local produce and freshly caught seafood. Then there is the crop of contemporary Hamptons hot spots that arrived on the scene only a few years ago but are now inseparable from the culture of the East End.

This list is composed exclusively of exceptional sit-down dining establishments open for dinner, which means it leaves off some of our favorite Hampton eateries, including Carissa's Bakery, one of the best coffee shops in Sag Harbor. To curate this roundup, I sampled food from restaurants across the East End and relied on reputable local news sources and verified customer reviews.