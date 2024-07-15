24 Best Restaurants In The Hamptons, According To A Local
Each year, folks flock to the East End of Long Island to revel in the sandy beaches, shop at luxury stores and local artisan retailers, and dine at the celebrated seasonal and year-round restaurants. Like any prime vacation spot, there are tourist traps to avoid, small hole-in-the-wall eateries not to be missed, and high-end dining establishments that require advance booking.
As a local of The Hamptons who spent summers here in my youth, I've had the pleasure of dining at mainstays that have been essential to the food scene for decades, as well as seaside offshoots of beloved New York City restaurants and up-and-coming eateries specializing in local produce and freshly caught seafood. Then there is the crop of contemporary Hamptons hot spots that arrived on the scene only a few years ago but are now inseparable from the culture of the East End.
This list is composed exclusively of exceptional sit-down dining establishments open for dinner, which means it leaves off some of our favorite Hampton eateries, including Carissa's Bakery, one of the best coffee shops in Sag Harbor. To curate this roundup, I sampled food from restaurants across the East End and relied on reputable local news sources and verified customer reviews.
Duryea's Lobster Deck & Seafood Market
The ultimate Hampton's restaurant that ranked number one in a roundup of the best places for lobster rolls in The Hamptons, is Duryea's Lobster Deck & Seafood Market. What was once a no-frills lobster deck where for forty years freshly caught seafood arrived on paper plates is now arguably the hottest table in Montauk.
Duryea's overlooks the gleaming Fort Pond Bay and serves incredible food. Not to be missed are the aforementioned lobster rolls and the lobster Cobb salad, both of which feature sumptuous local lobster meat dressed in the Maine tradition. Visiting Orient Point? Head to Duryea's new outpost.
(631) 668-2410
65 Tuthill Rd, Montauk, NY 11954
Estia's Little Kitchen
Estia's Little Kitchen is a hidden gem we're reluctant to share for fear of having to wait even longer for a table. Tucked along the Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike is a down-to-earth Southwestern kitchen run by Colin Ambrose that follows the slow food movement by using local and sustainably raised and grown ingredients.
Diners can enjoy a stroll along the gardens that line the property while waiting for a coveted seat inside to savor platters of huevos rancheros, hot burritos loaded with farm-fresh eggs, oozing cheese, and andouille sausage, and hearty breakfast bowls filled with chili chicken and creamy avocado.
(631) 725-1045
1615 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tpk, Sag Harbor, NY 11963
Si Si
Located within the luxury EHP Resort is Si Si, an elevated Mediterranean restaurant with waterfront views of Three Mile Harbor. Si Si promises an extravagant dining experience where dishes of housemade pasta drenched in anchovy brown butter and topped with Alaskan king crab are best enjoyed alongside a chilled rosé.
Start with the spicy tuna tartare served with smoked avocado and drizzled with Aleppo oil — made with Aleppo pepper as opposed to red Chile flakes. Then order the Mediterranean octopus for the table, which arrives with burnt eggplant yogurt. Round out your meal with at least one bowl of heavenly seafood pasta.
(631) 810-9023
295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Crk, East Hampton, NY 11937
Sant Ambroeus
The Hamptons is known for attracting some of the finest restaurants in Manhattan looking to bring seasonal dishes to diners outside the city. Sant Ambroeus, open year-round in East Hampton, is a blend of Italian and seaside cuisine that draws inspiration from the seasons using locally sourced ingredients.
Begin your meal at this refined yet unpretentious eatery with the artichokes and arugula salad served with hearts of palm and freshly shaved 24-month-aged Parmigiano-Reggiano. For your pasta course, the homemade Sant Ambroeus Ravioli is divine made with spinach, sage, and ricotta. For your main, opt for the Faroe Island salmon dressed in lemon chive crème fraîche.
santambroeus.com/pages/location-east-hampton
(631) 248-4848
66 Newtown Ln, East Hampton, NY 11937
Il Buco al Mare
Il Buco al Mare is another Manhattan outpost that delivers standout Italian fare to The Hamptons though of an entirely different culinary style. In a warmly lit wood-lined dining room relish slabs of focaccia made with ancient triticum durum flour from Sicily, baked in the restaurant's wood-burning oven.
For an appetizer you aren't likely to find elsewhere on this side of the Atlantic Ocean, dig into Il Buco's imported tinned fish. Our favorites include the lemon pepper smoked oysters and the blue mussels marinated with dill and fennel seed. The wine list features a wonderful curation of multi-generational winemakers.
ilbuco.com/pages/il-buco-al-mare
(631) 557-3100
231 Main St, Amagansett, NY 11930
Rita Cantina
En route to the beach in the residential neighborhood of Springs is the Mexican spot, Rita Cantina. The kitchen proudly uses local ingredients in each of its dishes, including freshly caught seafood from Gardiner's Bay.
We recommend ordering the oyster aguachile from the raw bar, topped with habanero and passion fruit, as well as the fluke ceviche dressed with cucumber, orange, and ginger. Finish your meal with one of Rita's exceptional tostadas, which are similar to tacos, but different. Our favorites include the lobster tostada with tomatillo, avocado, and lime, and the potato and onion with adobe, chili, and salsa verde cruda.
(631) 329-3663
28 Maidstone Park Rd, East Hampton, NY 11937
N'amo Seafood & Raw Bar
N'amo Seafood & Raw Bar is the newest hotspot to enter Montauk this season. Facing out onto Lake Montauk, this trendy modern Italian restaurant specializes in sophisticated seafood pasta.
In addition, diners can delight in a daily rotation of fresh seafood and an innovative array of vegetable-forward plates, including the cacio e pepe beans featuring cannellini beans drenched in creamy cacio e pepe with Sarawak black pepper. But the unquestionable star of N'amo is the Dungeness crab ravioli oozing with saffron butter and crab oil.
(631) 668-8344
474 W Lake Dr, Montauk, NY 11954
Topping Rose
Topping Rose is nestled in Topping Rose House, an upscale picturesque inn situated in the town of Bridgehampton. Jean-Georges is at the helm of the menu, bringing some of his signature dishes to the Hamptons restaurant while also highlighting ingredients from local farmers and fishermen.
Dine outside in the lush courtyard or inside in the elevated but comfortable dining room. For appetizers, begin with the creamy burrata served with rhubarb compote, fresh basil, and slices of sourdough. For your entrée, go for the steamed black sea bass topped with chilies in a sumptuous ginger scallion broth.
(631) 808-2000
1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tpk, Bridgehampton, NY 11932
Scarpetta Beach
Gurney's Montauk is yet another luxury resort in The Hamptons, housing an excellent restaurant. Scarpetta Beach is the seaside outpost of the famed Italian restaurant in Manhattan, featuring mesmerizing views of the ocean.
The best sections of the menu are the local raw seafood appetizers and the decadent housemade pasta. From the raw bar, we recommend the diver scallops with passionfruit and preserved truffle, and the Faroe Island salmon. The lobster tagliolini nero is a showstopping pasta dish featuring chunks of fresh lobster meat in a spicy tomato sauce topped with basil and breadcrumbs.
gurneysresorts.com/montauk/dining/scarpetta-beach
(631) 668-1771
290 Old Montauk Hwy, Montauk, NY 11954
Fini Pizza
There is something of a pizza renaissance happening on the East End, with a new crop of beloved pizzerias from NYC popping up along the beach towns. Fini Pizza is one such spot where diners can enjoy large New York-style slices of mouthwatering pizza from the Brooklyn mainstay.
Located in the quaint town of Amagansett, Fini Pizza is a few doors down from Il Buco al Mare and offers a similarly vibrant dining experience — albeit slightly younger and less formal. Our favorite slices are the long hot pepper and shallot and the white pie with Parmesan Reggiano, fresh mozzarella, fontina, and a bright tartness from lemon.
(631) 394-5654
237 Main ST, Amagansett, NY, 11930
The Clam Bar
No visit to the East End is complete without a stop for a lobster roll. The best spot for a casual yet exceptional hot dog bun overflowing with fresh chunks of lobster meat, either in the Connecticut or Maine style, is The Clam Bar.
The kitchen's red and white exterior has been a fixture of The Hamptons for over forty years. Head to The Clam Bar along Montauk Highway to savor classic seaside staples like fish and chips and steamed clams, as well as a few modern creations at the outdoor picnic tables.
(631) 267-6348
2025 Montauk Hwy, Amagansett, NY 11930
Wayan and Ma-Dé Out East
Wayan and Ma-Dé Out East is the ultimate culinary collaboration, featuring a mashup of Cedric Vongerichten's two beloved eateries: Ma-Dé and Wayan, which was one of the best reservations to snag during restaurant week. Vongerichten, the son of Jean-Georges Vongerichten, is a renowned chef in his own right, whose restaurants specializing in French-Indonesian cuisine are run in partnership with his wife Ochi.
Wayan and Ma-Dé Out East showcases Lobster Noodles dressed in black pepper sauce with Thai basil and slow-cooked butterfish with cippolini onions in herby miso broth.
ma-de-nyc.com/restaurantweek-1
31 Race Ln, East Hampton, NY 11937.
Kissaki
New York is home to some of the freshest sushi outside of Japan, so it's no wonder that The Hamptons has exceptional offerings on the raw seafood front. Kissaki in Water Mill is an off-shoot of the acclaimed Manhattan restaurant where traditional Japanese flavors are paired with innovative touches such as nigiri topped with caviar and dumplings filled with Wagyu beef and truffle ponzu sauce.
The showstopper at Kissaki is the Uni Pasta, a bowl of Temomi noodles coated in a creamy butter sauce, topped with wasabi, nori, savory sesame breadcrumbs, and a generous helping of Hokkaido uni.
(631) 709-8855
670 Montauk Hwy Suite E, Water Mill, NY 11976
Little Charli
Little Charli is the newest New York City pizzeria to take over The Hamptons. Serving Roman-style pizza fresh out of the restaurant's wood-burning oven, Little Charli is the ultimate destination for piping hot pizza loaded with oozing cheese and topped with heaps of fresh basil.
The menu consists of a handful of classic pies that diners have the option of customizing with artisanal toppings such as spicy honey, freshly shaved truffles, prosciutto, and anchovies. For dessert, the s'mores pie is a heavenly chocolate marshmallow creation on Little Charli's signature dough. The restaurant offers pizza-making classes and is open extra late on weekends.
littlecharli.com/little-charli-east-hampton
(917) 225-6668
44 Three Mile Harbor Rd, East Hampton, NY 11937
Pierre's
For a more traditional Hampton's meal, head to Pierre's in Bridgehampton, a sophisticated French restaurant showcasing local seafood in French culinary preparations. Our favorite dishes at this longstanding culinary institution are the moules frites, mussels served in a rich shallot and white wine broth with a touch of cream, and the pot-au-feu fruits de mer — a seafood take on the must-try French dish, an extravagant seafood feast of sea scallops, lobster, salmon, Chilean sea bass, and shrimp in a broth of fresh ginger and lemongrass. Finish your meal with a plate of decadent profiteroles or rich Valrhona chocolate mousse.
(631) 537-5110
2468 Main St, Bridgehampton, NY 11932
Maverick's Montauk
The restaurant scene in Montauk is notorious for its high turnover. We're still mourning the closure of Roberta's Montauk outpost but are buoyed by the new crop of restaurants. Maverick's is an exception to the Montauk rule that we hope will remain a fixture in the East End.
Overlooking Fort Pond is a gleaming restaurant dedicated to innovative surf and turf using local and seasonal ingredients. Start with the life-affirming wood-grilled lobster appetizer served in red miso bagna cauda, then savor the bone-in tuna ribeye dressed in harissa alongside the Parker House rolls with creamy cultured butter.
(631) 668-8506
51 South Edgemere St, Montauk, NY 11954
Moby's
Housed in a restored 1880's grand home is Moby's, a vibrant Italian eatery perfect for large groups, celebrations, and families. Eat outside at picnic tables or inside the restaurant's historic interior.
Pizza and pasta are the main attraction, but we're particularly partial to the small plates, including the whipped ricotta served with wild fennel pollen and house focaccia, and the grilled octopus with paprika aioli and corn succotash.
Moby's is an excellent option for vegetarians as in addition to the pasta and pizza selection there are thoughtful vegetarian dishes such as the wild mushrooms with spinach, balsamic, tamari, and roasted walnuts, and the golden beets with whipped goat cheese and pine nuts.
(631) 604-2227
341 Pantigo Rd, East Hampton, NY 11937
Bostwick's Chowder House
If you're looking for a Hamptons classic beloved by locals for decades, Bostwick's Chowder House is your place. This down-to-earth eatery has two locations on the East End, the original Chowder House in East Hampton and a waterfront outpost in the neighboring town of Springs.
Come to Bostwick's to escape the sometimes daunting summer scene and enjoy fresh seafood in a laid-back, comfortable environment. We recommend the lobster rolls and the fish tacos — available with a variety of fish, including, codfish, lobster meat, and mahi-mahi. Dining with a group? You can't go wrong with the generous fried seafood platters.
(631) 324-1111
277 Pantigo Rd, East Hampton, NY 11937
LDV at The Maidstone
If luxury is what you seek, then head to LDV at The Maidstone. The Maidstone is a beloved Hamptons' institution, an upscale inn located in a renovated home built in 1840 that is now operated by LDV Hospitality, which has reimagined the hotel while still remaining true to its historic roots.
LDV is open for dinner and brunch, with the latter offering sumptuous ricotta pancakes with Chantilly cream and almond French toast. For dinner, try the smoked wagyu in a béarnaise reduction, or go with the ultimate seaside decadence, the seafood plateau brimming with octopus ceviche, snow crab, shrimp cocktail, little neck clams, oysters, and Alaskan king crab.
207 Main St, East Hampton, NY 11937
Hampton Chutney Co.
Hampton Chutney Co., a twenty-year-old beloved local eatery, once had a Manhattan outpost that has since closed. Fortunately, Hampton Chutney is still thriving in East Hampton, delighting diners with paper-thin dosas filled with curry chutney chicken, cilantro chutney tuna, and potatoes spiced in masala.
While the dosas are unquestionably the main event, we also recommend the Thali platter served with seasonal vegetables over basmati rice with naan and yogurt. Be sure to order a variety of housemade chutneys to pair with your savory meal. We're partial to the cilantro and peanut.
(631) 267-3131
107 Newtown Ln, East Hampton, NY 11937
Arthur & Sons
Arthur & Sons delivers the ultimate Italian-American comfort, honoring the tradition of both culinary touchstones in nourishing dishes that are at once traditional and modern. Founded in New York City, Arthur & Sons has a warm and inviting Bridgehampton outpost featuring wood paneling and old-school Italian photographs.
The spicy rigatoni alla vodka — a nod to Carbone's signature dish, which is one of the best pasta dishes in the US — is a standout at Arthur & Sons, as are the housemade meatballs with ricotta and the Eggplant Stack sandwiching slices of fresh tomatoes and creamy mozzarella.
arthurandsonsnyc.com/pages/bridgehampton
203 Bridgehampton Tpk, Bridgehampton, NY 11932
Sen
Sen has been a fixture in Sag Harbor for thirty years. The elevated sushi spot is known for its robust menu featuring platters of locally caught and imported seafood prepared in the style of ceviche, chirashi, and sashimi. The selection of sushi rolls is as diverse as it is unbelievably fresh, highlighting international fish from more than six countries.
House specialties include the freshwater eel from Japan, the octopus from Spain, and the Scottish salmon from Norway. For an extra extravagance, opt for the crunchy rice caviar served with yuzu créme fraîche and scallions.
(631) 725-1774
23 Main St, Sag Harbor, NY 11963
Village Bistro
New to East Hampton is Village Bistro, a French brasserie that hopes to become a fixture in The Hamptons year-round. At this classic French-American eatery with courtyard outdoor seating, we recommend starting with the classic French onion soup topped with gruyere and toasted baguette slices, then opting for the heirloom tomato tart served with burrata and onion jam.
For your main, embrace the French tradition with steak frites or lean into the seaside setting with beer-battered fish and chips. For dessert, savor the seasonal pot de crème with almond crumble or the s'mores tart with dark chocolate ganache and roasted marshmallow.
(631) 907-2772
10 Main Street, East Hampton, NY 11937
Lunch aka The Lobster Roll
We've included Lunch, aka The Lobster Roll, on this list primarily for nostalgia. What was once the go-to Hampton's destination for a world-class lobster roll has lost some of its wonder in recent years, coinciding with a second location expansion in Southampton.
That said, since it's a historic institution, Lunch is still worth the trip for hot lobster served in butter with a toasted bun or the classic lobster salad roll dressed with house mayonnaise and celery. The menu is expansive, so there's something for everyone, including fan-favorite appetizers like popcorn shrimp, seafood nachos, and fried calamari.
(631) 267-3740
1980 Montauk Hwy, Amagansett, NY 11930
Methodology
As a Hamptons local who spent summers in Montauk in my youth, I've dined at the majority of restaurants on this list and have first-hand experience with the quality of the seafood, the comfort of the atmosphere, and the curation of the menus.
For the few restaurants I haven't yet sampled, I relied on reputable local news sources and verified customer reviews to organize a comprehensive guide for the best sit-down eateries serving dinner along the East End. My criteria included culinary innovation, taste across multiple dishes, and establishments with a commitment to the use of local and seasonal ingredients.