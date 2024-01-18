Best Reservations To Snag For NYC Restaurant Week Winter 2024
Once the wonder of the holiday season is behind us, it might seem like the remaining winter months have little to offer in the way of excitement — but one of New York City's most cherished culinary traditions arrives just in time to alleviate the winter blues: NYC Restaurant Week. From January 16 through February 4, you can score a table at some of the most exclusive restaurants in NYC that are featuring special prix fixe menus at reduced prices, bringing some much-needed sparkle and magic to your culinary life.
The beauty of NYC Restaurant Week is twofold: diners are able to experience hundreds of sought-after restaurants at bargain prices — with full meals provided for $30, $45, or $60 — while simultaneously getting to sample varied aspects of the menus, as participating restaurants' prix fixe offers typically include an appetizer, an entree, and a dessert. Over 600 restaurants throughout the city are participating in NYC Restaurant Week 2024. To help you snag a reservation at the perfect dining destination, we're highlighting some participating restaurants based on a combination of personal experience, local expertise, and respected professional reviews.
Wau
Wau is a vibrant Upper West Side gem serving Southeast Asian comfort food with influences from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore. In each of the restaurant's kampung-style dishes, the intensity of the spices and the freshness of the ingredients demonstrate a strong dedication to authenticity. Still, there is a focus on modernity and fusion, specifically within the taro tiramisu featuring pandan and mascarpone, and the kale dumpling with satisfying crispy spinach.
During NYC Restaurant Week, you can enjoy dinner at Wau for $60 per person from Monday through Friday and on Sunday between 5pm and 9pm. Wau's prix fixe three-course menu includes a drink pairing. We recommend sampling the claypot tofu simmered in rich gravy, or the Indonesian fried rice with ground shrimp paste and tamarind served with your choice of protein.
(917) 261-5926
434 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024
HanGawi
Too often, plant-based dining establishments focus their menus on stilted attempts to imitate meat dishes, but at HanGawi — a tranquil fine-dining restaurant highlighting Korean-inspired vegetarian cuisine — the vegetables at the center of the table are prepared as thoughtful poetry.
During NYC Restaurant Week, enter the dimly lit space (where you'll be asked to remove your shoes so you can settle into the traditional floor seating) and enjoy a three-course dinner for $60. Highlights from the menu include the savory cabbage radish soup accompanied by winter fritters made with taro, pumpkin, cauliflower, and maitake mushrooms, as well as the spicy tofu in a soybean and chili sauce and the sumptuous black sesame cake for dessert.
(212) 213-0077
12 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016
Carne Mare
A classic night out in Manhattan is often marked by a visit to one of the city's top steakhouses. Carne Mare, considered as one of the best steakhouses in New York City, is an Italian dining destination of the South Street Seaport with views over the Brooklyn Bridge.
During a brunch visit for New York's wintertime Restaurant Week, $45 per person allows guests to savor one antipasti course — such as the Sicilian Caesar salad dressed with toasted sesame and egg mimosa — and one secondi course, with options including a prime rib sandwich topped with thick layers of provolone, caramelized onions, and a rich porcini aioli. For an extra $26, try the steak and eggs featuring a 7-ounce prime New York strip with salsa verde.
(212) 280-4600
Pier 17, 89 South St, New York, NY 10038
Le Rock
One of the most sought-after reservations in town is Le Rock, the new French sensation in Rockefeller Plaza. Noted as one of the best new restaurants in the U.S. in 2022 and regarded as one of the best French restaurants in NYC, Le Rock exemplifies glamour and fine dining in an ornately decorated space where exceptional French classics are served with modern and seasonal accompaniments.
Visit Le Rock for an all-day prix fixe menu offered during Restaurant Week, where $60 covers a three-course meal starting with an appetizer choice between Bibb lettuce with mimolette cheese and white mushrooms or the soup du jour. The entree can be a delicate seafood sausage with braised cabbage or the duck confit with lentils and cherries. Finish with a quintessential French profiterole drenched in buckwheat honey fudge.
(332) 258-8734
45 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10111
Iris
New York City boasts an impressive selection of Mediterranean restaurants, ranging from casual establishments serving pita sandwiches to more refined dining spaces offering elevated seafood. At Iris, diners have an opportunity to sample a marriage of the two with traditional yet elegant dishes inspired by the Aegean Sea.
In a warmly lit formal dining room, savor this cuisine during a Restaurant Week lunch featuring a two-course menu available from Tuesday to Friday for $45 per person, or visit for dinner from Tuesday through Saturday when a three-course menu is offered at $60 per person. Standout dishes that are available on both menus include the diver scallop crudo with a citrus confit, the restaurant's signature vegetarian moussaka with grilled eggplant and potatoes in tomato sauce, and the gyro spiced lamb pita served with hand-cut fries.
(212) 970-1740
1740 Broadway, New York, NY 10019
Kintsugi
An omakase Japanese restaurant experience is often reserved for special occasions because the price can be prohibitive, which is why dining at Soho's popular Kintsugi during NYC Restaurant Week is the perfect opportunity to partake in this elevated culinary tradition.
Omakase is a style of culinary hospitality that lets diners leave the menu up to the chef and enjoy a series of courses designed with seasonal ingredients and thoughtful flavor pairings. A Kintsugi Restaurant Week menu offers a chef-guided experience of 12 sushi courses for $60 per person, including Hokkaido scallop, fatty tuna belly, Alaskan black cod, and the restaurant's signature smoked sea urchin. For an additional $35, your meal will be paired with seasonal sake.
(646) 983-4616
28 Grand St, New York, NY 10013
Zuma
For modern Japanese fare, head to Zuma, an elegant restaurant in Midtown (with sister locations worldwide) where stunning contemporary interior design complements the robust menu. Visit for lunch during NYC Restaurant Week for a $45 two-course meal with the option to also enjoy dessert for another $9, along with a wide selection of other optional dishes for additional costs.
Zuma's prix fixe menu offers one of the largest array of selections on our list, highlighting the restaurant's diversity of offerings. Begin with steamed spinach in a sesame dressing or the chef's daily sushi or maki set. For your main course, savor the Black Angus skirt steak prepared in a shisho chimichurri, or the salmon with teriyaki sauce and pickled cucumber.
(212) 544-9862
261 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10016
Philippe by Philippe Chow
Philippe by Philippe Chow is a celebrated Beijing-style Chinese restaurant chain, largely credited for first bringing upscale Chinese dining to American audiences in the mid-2000s. When visiting either of the two Manhattan locations during NYC Restaurant Week, you have the option of enjoying lunch with a $30 two-course menu, or having dinner with either a $45 three-course menu or a $60 three-course menu that features additional selections.
Diners will delight in the knowledge that the restaurant's chicken satay with peanut sauce (one of the sauces that put Philippe Chow on the map) is available as an appetizer on all three menus. Other highlights include vegetable lo mein with hand-pulled noodles and crispy wok-fried strips of beef in a sweet orange sauce — and sweetening the deal even more, these offers are extended at both New York locations until February 11.
Multiple locations
LittleMad
For a decadent and playful dining experience, we recommend heading to LittleMad, the modern and innovative fusion restaurant from Chef Sol Han that marries Korean specialties with French culinary touches. During a $60 three-course Restaurant Week meal in the restaurant's vibrant dining room, enjoy yellowtail in a sesame dressing with scallion oil and Asian pear, the noodles vongole with chrysanthemum and clam, and finish with the restaurant's beloved matcha cheesecake. For an upcharge of $25, partake in LittleMad's signature toast with Wagyu beef, caviar, and freshly shaved truffles.
Throughout your meal, you have the option to make any of the menu items "mädder" by adding on uni, seasonal truffles, and caviar for additional costs. Come to LittleMad for the whimsy and stay for the culinary excellence.
(917) 261-4969
110 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10016
Wayan
Wayan is the first independent culinary venture from chef Cédric Vongerichten, the son of beloved French chef and restaurateur Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Wayan's menu mirrors the background of its owners, braiding Cédric's French origins with his wife Ochi's Indonesian heritage. The space is thoughtfully designed with an aesthetic that is at once modern and warm between chic stone walls, matching the food's delightful combination of innovation and comfort.
During Restaurant Week, enjoy a three-course meal at Wayan for $30 at lunchtime or for $60 when having dinner. Standouts include the sautéed shrimp with sambal colo-colo (an Indonesian sauce often featuring peppers, lime, tomato, and shallots), and the rice pudding with tapioca pearls and gula jawa, aka palm sugar.
(917) 261-4388
20 Spring St, New York, NY 10012
ilili
For exceptional Lebanese cuisine in Manhattan, we recommend a visit to ilili in the Flatiron District, which brilliantly blends tradition and sophistication to highlight the flavors of Lebanon in accessible yet exceptional dishes. Throughout NYC Restaurant Week, visit ilili Monday through Friday for a lunch menu priced at $30 or a dinner for $60.
During lunch, your meal includes two mezze selections and one entree, while dinner guests may select one mezze, one entree, and one dessert. Staples of the menu include the Phoenician fries with garlic whip, sumac, and parsley, as well as the lamb shank under marinated rice with a topping of fried eggplant and mixed nuts, all dressed in cucumber yogurt.
ililirestaurants.com/location/ilili-nyc
(212) 683-2929
236 Fifth Ave, New York, NY 10001
Manhatta
Manhatta is the dreamy type of New York City restaurant that appears in Hollywood films, as the 60th-floor space is surrounded by windows looking out over the metropolitan skyscrapers and scenery. Inside, the views of your table are just as divine, with this New American eatery from Danny Meyer bringing you sophisticated culinary artistry in every complex-yet-satisfying dish.
In addition to a $60 prix fixe menu served during Restaurant Week, Manhatta provides additional sides a la carte. For the true Manhatta experience, start with the Queens Cup Oysters and add caviar for a $25 upcharge, then order the foie gras and duck pie dressed in vin jaune for a $10 supplement, and finish with the pineapple-passion fruit roulade, a rolled pastry served with tropical sorbet.
(212) 230-5788
28 Liberty St, 60th floor, New York, NY 10005
Tamarind
Tamarind is a fine-dining Indian restaurant housed in a sophisticated Tribeca locale, where diners can enjoy traditional dishes with modern and elevated flourishes. For lunch during Restaurant Week, visit Tamarind for a $45 prix fixe menu consisting of one appetizer, two entrees, and one dessert. Our favorite items gracing the menu include the shrimp balchão featuring perfectly cooked shrimp coated in curry leaves and mustard seeds, as well as the shahi paneer simmered in garam masala, tomato, and methi (also known as fenugreek), and the refreshingly bright passion fruit cheesecake.
All beverages, tax, and gratuity costs are additional. For guests with small children, note that the restaurant now practices a restricted entrance policy limiting admission for indoor dining to children above 8 years old.
(212) 775-9000
99 Hudson St, New York, NY 10013
Fish Cheeks
For a celebratory dining experience featuring bright colors, flavorful dishes, and an air of culinary mischief, head to Fish Cheeks, a spirited Thai restaurant run by brothers Chat and Ohm Suansilphong. For Restaurant Week, Fish Cheeks is offering a $45 lunch menu and a $60 dinner menu, with the evening meal including sides.
Both menus showcase the restaurant's excellent tofu pad prik khing (a vegan red curry stir-fry centering fried tofu with lime leaf and long bean); the som tum corn salad dressed in fish sauce with Thai bird's eye chili, cherry tomatoes, and garlic; as well as the ice cream bolan featuring pandan ice cream, sticky rice, jackfruit, and mung bean. Dishes are noted with their level of spiciness, ranging from no spice to very spicy, ensuring there is something savory and delicious for everyone.
(212) 677-2223
55 Bond St, New York, NY 10012
The Bar Room at The Modern
The Bar Room is a bustling restaurant attached to The Modern, a sophisticated establishment serving American haute cuisine within the Modern Museum of Art. Typically, The Bar Room offers diners an opportunity to sample some of the sought-after magic of The Modern a la carte, amid a more relaxed space with an impressive selection of potent potables.
During Restaurant Week, you can try Chef Thomas Allan's creations with a two-course menu priced at $45 or a three-course $60 meal, with both served for either lunch or dinner exclusively at The Bar Room. We recommend starting with the decadent steak tartare served with crispy potatoes, then savoring the hand-cut tagliolini featuring shaved parmesan and freshly shaved black truffles (for a $15 supplemental charge), and completing your meal with sticky toffee cake paired with rum and raisin ice cream.
themodernnyc.com/the-bar-room-at-the-modern
(212) 333-1220
9 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019
Chocobar Cortés
For a festive and flavorful dining experience, head up to the Bronx to visit Chocobar Cortés, a new outpost of the celebrated Caribbean culinary sensation in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with roots dating back to the 1920s in the Dominican Republic. As its name suggests, Chocobar Cortés is a restaurant grounded in the flavors and traditions of chocolate — specifically bean-to-bar chocolate — and featuring dishes that deliver comfort, nourishment, and culinary excellence.
Dine at Chocobar Cortés during NYC Restaurant Week for a two-course $30 lunch or a three-course $45 dinner. Both menus include choco chicken wings, while lunch guests can sample chocolate grilled cheese, and dinner visitors have the option of pollo mole — chicken served in a traditional sauce of chocolate, nuts, seeds, spices, and chilies — and churros con chocolate for dessert.
chocobarcortes.com/location/south-bronx
(718) 841-9310
141 Alexander Ave, South Bronx, NY 10454
Baar Baar
Baar Baar is a spirited Indian restaurant in the Bowery featuring elevated regional food in a warm and vibrant dining space. Visit for dinner this Restaurant Week for a $45 prix-fixe menu served every day except Saturdays, which includes a canapé of the day, one small plate, one large plate, one side or condiment, and one dessert. A wine pairing is available for an additional $35.
Some highlights from the vast menu include the avocado and green chickpea chaat with puffed black rice, tamarind, and radish; the chicken ghee roast with peanut chutney and flavorful curry leaf; the tandoori butternut squash with asparagus; and the garlic naan. For dessert, we recommend the filter coffee cake served with spiced chocolate mousse and rich vanilla ice cream.
(212) 228-1200
13 E 1st St, New York, NY 10003
Gage & Tollner
The interior of Gage & Tollner makes you feel like you're walking into the past, amid graceful chandeliers, old-school red booths, and Victorian-era decor throughout the celebrated steakhouse. Journey into this historic restaurant — which first opened in the late 1800s and has since been ushered into the modern age — for a culinary experience rooted in tradition with contemporary updates.
Gage & Tollner is participating in Restaurant Week with a $45 lunch served on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, while also offering dinner on Monday through Friday for $60. Both three-course menus are relatively limited, but they offer some of the restaurant's best dishes, including the sweet potato soup with brown butter and pumpernickel croutons, braised heritage pork belly in a smoky broth, and pavlova with winter citrus and sweet cream.
(347) 689-3677
372 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Nougatine
Jean-Georges Vongerichten makes another appearance with Nougatine, his exceptional yet decidedly less inaccessible restaurant adjacent to the Michelin-starred Jean-Georges, at the base of Central Park. Nougatine offers diners an opportunity to sample the famed chef's illustrious French cooking in a more relaxed but still extraordinary environment.
During NYC Restaurant Week, guests can enjoy a three-course lunch or dinner for $60 featuring a rotating menu that encompasses the restaurant's signature dishes, as well as ingredients of the season. Standouts include the fluke carpaccio with crushed sesame and shaved apple, the Faroe Island salmon with romesco sauce, and the warm chocolate cake with salted caramel ice cream.
jean-georgesrestaurant.com/nougatine-and-terrace-at-jean-georges
(212) 299-3900
1 Central Park W, New York, NY 10023