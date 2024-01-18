Best Reservations To Snag For NYC Restaurant Week Winter 2024

Once the wonder of the holiday season is behind us, it might seem like the remaining winter months have little to offer in the way of excitement — but one of New York City's most cherished culinary traditions arrives just in time to alleviate the winter blues: NYC Restaurant Week. From January 16 through February 4, you can score a table at some of the most exclusive restaurants in NYC that are featuring special prix fixe menus at reduced prices, bringing some much-needed sparkle and magic to your culinary life.

The beauty of NYC Restaurant Week is twofold: diners are able to experience hundreds of sought-after restaurants at bargain prices — with full meals provided for $30, $45, or $60 — while simultaneously getting to sample varied aspects of the menus, as participating restaurants' prix fixe offers typically include an appetizer, an entree, and a dessert. Over 600 restaurants throughout the city are participating in NYC Restaurant Week 2024. To help you snag a reservation at the perfect dining destination, we're highlighting some participating restaurants based on a combination of personal experience, local expertise, and respected professional reviews.