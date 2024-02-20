The 16 Best Restaurants For Steak Au Poivre In NYC
Steak au poivre is enjoying its culinary moment in New York. If you've recently dined out at a steakhouse — French or otherwise — you've likely noticed that you now have the option of adding sauce au poivre to practically any cut of beef on the menu. Steak au poivre is a staple across casual and elevated restaurants in Paris that combines the decadence of a thick cut of steak with the universal pleasure of crisp and salty French fries.
The sauce, au poivre, which the steak is generously doused in, is known to have subtle variations in flavor and consistency depending on each chef's technique and recipe. What unites the dish is its tangy spice and buttery richness. The heart of au poivre is a balance of peppercorns, cognac — or sometimes brandy — and butter, cream, or crème fraîche. More experimental au poivre preparations have cropped up as an unexpected topping for skate —a fish in the ray family that is a favorite of French chefs — and, most shocking of all, peppercorns infused in a vodka martini alongside Manzanilla olives.
Looking to try an authentic version of steak au poivre? We've assembled a list of New York's best restaurants serving classic and tender versions — some of which have been doing so since the 1970s — so you can plan your visit. We relied on personal dining experience, customer reviews, respected culinary guides, and local news to inform our selections.
Orsay Restaurant
When you enter this quintessential French brasserie on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, prepare to be instantly transported to the streets of Paris. Located a few steps from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Orsay is a classic and dependable spot to begin your steak au poivre journey as the restaurant's commitment to authenticity is on display within its ornate art nouveau decor and its sophisticated, but more importantly, home-style French dishes.
At Orsay, expect your portion of steak to be large — 12 ounces to be precise — the peppercorns to be satisfyingly oversized and textured, and the sauce to be flavorful, but not overwhelmingly rich. The fries are perhaps the highlight of the dish: perfectly salty and crisp. The price is definitively steep, as a steak au poivre here will set you back $57. We recommend ordering your steak on the rarer side to ensure that it's tender.
(212) 517-6400
1057 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10021
La Bonne Soupe
For over 50 years, La Bonne Soupe has delivered quality, unfussy French fare to New Yorkers. When the restaurant first opened in the 1970s, ordering a steak au poivre cost diners $8.50. Times and prices have certainly changed since then, but the charm that first brought La Bonne Soupe success still sustains the classic bistro.
Now, for $48 you can savor thick slices of rare filet mignon smothered in creamy peppercorn sauce all topped with fresh snips of parsley. The accompanying French fries have an excellent crisp texture and a heavy dose of sea salt. The restaurant's modern yet casual dining room makes La Bonne Soupe the perfect spot for weeknight meals or festive weekend celebrations.
(212) 586-7650
48 W 55th Street, New York, NY 10019
Lucien
What started as a classic French bistro in the late 1990s has blossomed into a popular dining sensation in the age of social media for celebrities, artists, and creators. Despite all the hype, Lucien in the East Village still maintains its old-school charm while simultaneously embracing its newfound status as a place to see and be seen, thanks to a recent collaboration with a major fashion house and that je ne sais quoi factor of embodying French authenticity.
For a hefty $62, you can partake in Lucien's filet mignon au poivre featuring a housemade crushed black pepper sauce with a flavorful medium thickness, fresh greens, and satisfying French fries. Not every restaurant uses filet mignon for its steak au poivre, though that is arguably the most traditional cut of beef to use in the dish. The tenderness of the filet and the lack of fat allows the au poivre to complement the meat without either becoming overpowering.
(212) 260-6481
14 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10009
La Ripaille
Nestled in the West Village you'll find La Ripaille, a beloved, cozy yet elegant French restaurant that has been a staple in the neighborhood since the 1980s. La Ripaille was founded by Alain Laurent, a Brittany-born chef whose classical training is evident across the menu, resulting in sophisticated and delicious dishes that are often elevated takes on traditional French recipes.
La Ripaille's steak au poivre features an excellent cut of filet mignon with an intense peppercorn sauce that is creamy as velvet and chock full of coarse whole peppercorns. On the side, enjoy sauteed greens and thin-cut French fries. The dish costs $48.50, which has become more or less the standard price — on the lower end — for a solid steak au poivre in Manhattan.
(212) 255-4406
605 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10014
Raoul's
Perhaps it's unsurprising that so many excellent establishments serving top-rate steak au poivre in New York City have been around for several decades. That's because the quintessential French dish, which became a sensation in the 19th century in Normandy, has enjoyed a dedicated following that's made it standard across French bistro and brasserie menus. Raoul's, located in the heart of the West Village, was opened in 1975 by two brothers from Alsace, France, and is still one of the best places in Manhattan to enjoy a plate of steak au poivre.
This bustling and festive spot, which ranks as one of the best French restaurants in New York, prepares its steak au poivre with steak naturel — a cut of steak that contains no artificial flavors, colors, or additives. The sauce au poivre is an authentically rendered blend of cream and cognac with a smattering of peppercorns sprinkled on top. On the side, enjoy hand-cut French fries – all for $58.
(212) 966-3518
180 Prince Street, New York, 10012, USA
Le Rock
If you're looking for extravagance and culinary excellence in the epicenter of Manhattan, Le Rock is a must. This newly opened elegant and bustling establishment from the creative team behind one of our other favorite restaurants for steak au poivre, Frenchette, is the most recent and celebrated addition to Rockefeller Center. The festive dining room is decorated gorgeously in the Art Deco style and each dish from the kitchen is artfully and expertly prepared.
The aforementioned au poivre martini cocktail is a particular hit on the menu, featuring vodka, vin jaune, manzilla olive, and green peppercorns. Be sure to enjoy your martini with the restaurant's bison au poivre for $64, which is generously drenched in a thick peppercorn sauce and served with a decadent portion of French fries.
(332) 258-8734
45 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, 10111
Balthazar
It's hard to consider the best French dining experiences in New York City without immediately thinking of Balthazar. The Soho institution has been around since the late 1990s and still has a firm hold on the culinary scene as one of the best places to enjoy traditional French cuisine in a spirited and elevated environment.
Balthazar's french fries are something of a legend for having an impossibly delicious creamy interior while remaining crisp on the outside —making its steak au poivre, which comes with a hearty portion of fries — that much more decadent. At Balthazar, you'll be served a New York strip, which is a cut that's boneless and tender with fatty edges and a nuanced marble flavor. The au poivre is perfectly sharp and creamy. Your plate comes with those famous fries as well as sauteed spinach, and is priced at $59.
(212) 965-1414
80 Spring Street, New York, NY 10012
Le Crocodile
At Le Crocodile in Brooklyn, you'll find one of the most exceptional and decidedly elevated plates of steak au poivre in all of New York. The second culinary establishment from Aidan O'Neal and Jake Leiber, the team behind the mega-popular Chez Ma Tante, oozes modern sophistication and industrial charm in the Wythe Hotel. For $45, delight in perfectly seasoned strips of buttery steak encrusted with well-spiced peppercorns.
While the steak itself is a flavorful marvel at Le Crocodile, the restaurant's signature sauce au poivre is what makes this dish so special. The au poivre here is wildly rich and thick as gravy, making it an exquisite dipping sauce (if you somehow find yourself with some left over after finishing your steak) for your side of crispy thin-cut French fries.
(718) 460 – 8004
80 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Café Paulette
Café Paulette in Fort Greene, Brooklyn is a cozy, quintessential French bistro serving a plate of delicious steak au poivre that is well worth the trip. The cut of beef used in Café Paulette's steak au poivre is a hanger steak, which is known for being particularly tender and flavorful. When ordering, we recommend opting to have your steak cooked rare so you can savor the intensity of the meat's flavor.
The sauce au poivre, while on the lighter and thinner side, retains a sharpness and creaminess thanks to the use of brandy, which elevates the beef without overpowering it. In addition to crispy French fries, the steak au poivre is served with an assortment of greens that is a welcome upgrade from the typical side salad, featuring a combination of watercress, parsley, tarragon, and chervil. The dish is priced at $40.
(718) 852-8582
1 South Elliott Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Odeon
Another New York City icon serving delicious plates of rich and decadent steak au poivre is The Odeon. A fixture in Tribeca since the 1980s, the restaurant has achieved cult status thanks to its celebrity clientele, which includes artists, actors, and creatives, and its commitment to embodying a particular shade of New York's old-school glamour.
For $46, you can indulge in the steak au poivre, prepared here with an aged prime New York strip steak, which is intensely marbled, silky, and tender. You have your choice of mixed greens or French fries and we emphatically recommend the latter. The au poivre, which is nicely flavored, but thin, is served on the side, making the sauce more of an accouterment than a main player in this dish, which is more about the quality strip steak.
(212) 233-0507
145 West Broadway New York, NY 10013
Steak Frites
Steak Frites in Hell's Kitchen is named for the famed French specialty, which is offered here as a hanger steak, strip sirloin, or dry-aged New York strip. This neighborhood bistro feels decidedly Parisian with its tiled black and white flooring, touches of industrial decor, and eclectic artwork, which line every inch of its bright walls.
Steak Frites' steak au poivre, priced at $48, is prepared with a 10-ounce strip sirloin, which is juicy, beefy, and tender. The steak is then smothered in a wonderfully thick sauce au poivre with a handful of whole peppercorns that accentuate the flavor. The dish is served with fresh greens and a tin of perfectly crisp French fries.
(929) 614-5070
496 9th Avenue New York, NY 10018
Pastis
Pastis in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan is a reincarnation of an earlier restaurant of the same name, which has returned to bring New Yorkers a sense of classic Parisian bistro charm with touches of elegance and modern sophistication. Three versions of steak frites are on offer at Pastis, including a hanger, filet, and entrecôte, but the standout, which is the reason for Pastis' appearance on this list, is the filet with sauce au poivre.
For $63, savor a thick cut of filet that is buttery and tender, drenched in a creamy pepper sauce topped with whole oversized peppercorns. The French fries are a delight all on their own, crunchy on the outside and soft and potato-forward on the inside.
(212) 929-4844
52 Gansevoort Street, New York, NY 10014
Frenchette
Frenchette, a James Beard Foundation award-winner for Best New Restaurant, is a chic take on a modern French bistro in Tribeca with touches of Art Deco and a strong sense of old-school warmth and charm. The red leather banquettes lining the restaurant add to the well-curated ambiance as does the soft lighting and festive air that makes a meal at Frenchette an occasion in and of itself.
Here, the steak au poivre is offered as a petite tender au poivre, centering a bistro cut which is similar to a filet but is instead from the chuck section of the animal, making the meat well-marbled and tender, more closely resembling the taste of pork tenderloin. The sauce au poivre is made with Sarawak peppercorns, which are medium-sized and intensely bold in flavor. Served alongside wonderfully salty French fries, the dish is priced at $58.
(212) 334-3883
241 West Broadway, New York, NY 10013
Le Charlot
This Upper East Side bistro has been a mainstay in the neighborhood since 1995. With effortless charm and a laid-back but classically French interior, Le Charlot offers diners the chance to sit back and enjoy unfussy French fare with high-quality ingredients. Here, the steak au poivre is prepared with a large thick-cut Angus sirloin that has a thin layer of fat along the simple yet dependable cut of beef.
For $42, enjoy your steak with a generous pile of crisp French fries. At Le Charlot, the consistency of the sauce au poivre, which is poured directly over the sirloin, is on the thinner side — heavier on the cognac than on the cream — and the meat is topped nicely with fresh parsley and whole peppercorns.
(212) 794-1628
19 E 69th Street New York, NY 10021
T. Brasserie
Few names conjure French excellence as immediately in the contemporary culinary world as Jean-Georges Vongerichten. The celebrated chef and restauranteur has a series of beloved restaurants throughout New York City ranging from chic casual spots to sought-after dining destinations for haute cuisine. His most recent venture is Tin Building, which looks out onto South Street Seaport in Lower Manhattan. The food hall features a number of superb dining options, including a brasserie, aptly named, T. Brasserie.
At T. Brasserie, you have the option of ordering your steak au poivre as a 16-ounce wood-grilled prime New York strip steak with an excellent portion of French fries for $72, as a 28-ounce bone-in ribeye serving two, which comes with your choice of two sides for $160, or as a 32-ounce porterhouse steak also for two, with a choice of two sides for $178. The prices are certainly sky-high, but the high quality of the meat and the authentic preparation of the au poivre, which features a wonderfully textured pepper crust, make this a worthwhile splurge.
staging.tinbuilding.com/restaurants/BRASSERIE
(212) 567-9876
96 South Street, New York, NY 10038
Le Relais de Venise L'Entrecôte
One of the most iconic spots to luxuriate in steak au poivre in Paris has finally returned to the New York dining scene after a devastating closure during the pandemic. Le Relais de Venise L'Entrecôte is an offshoot of the original French bistro, which also has locations in London and Mexico City. Ranking number 7 in the Coup de Coeur list of the World's 101 Best Steaks, Le Relais de Venise L'Entrecôte is a French institution with a set menu that has been delighting diners since 1959.
The best — and only — option at the restaurant is the steak au poivre, an 8-ounce cut of grilled sirloin drenched in the proprietary house sauce with an unlimited mound of crisp French fries. To start, all diners are served a well-dressed green salad with mustard and walnuts. The best part? This quintessential Parisian experience can be yours for the relatively low price of $35.95.
(212) 758-3989
155 E 54th Street, New York, NY 10022
Methodology
To assemble a diverse and reputable list of the 16 best restaurants to enjoy steak au poivre in NYC, we used a combination of personal dining experience, verified customer reviews, and respected local news sources. This list focuses on restaurants serving traditional steak au poivre rather than modern experimental variations that have recently become popular across the city. These 16 restaurants were chosen because of each establishment's reputation for serving dependable, delicious, and classic iterations of this iconic French dish.