The 16 Best Restaurants For Steak Au Poivre In NYC

Steak au poivre is enjoying its culinary moment in New York. If you've recently dined out at a steakhouse — French or otherwise — you've likely noticed that you now have the option of adding sauce au poivre to practically any cut of beef on the menu. Steak au poivre is a staple across casual and elevated restaurants in Paris that combines the decadence of a thick cut of steak with the universal pleasure of crisp and salty French fries.

The sauce, au poivre, which the steak is generously doused in, is known to have subtle variations in flavor and consistency depending on each chef's technique and recipe. What unites the dish is its tangy spice and buttery richness. The heart of au poivre is a balance of peppercorns, cognac — or sometimes brandy — and butter, cream, or crème fraîche. More experimental au poivre preparations have cropped up as an unexpected topping for skate —a fish in the ray family that is a favorite of French chefs — and, most shocking of all, peppercorns infused in a vodka martini alongside Manzanilla olives.

Looking to try an authentic version of steak au poivre? We've assembled a list of New York's best restaurants serving classic and tender versions — some of which have been doing so since the 1970s — so you can plan your visit. We relied on personal dining experience, customer reviews, respected culinary guides, and local news to inform our selections.