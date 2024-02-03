The Difference Between Bistro Steak And Filet Mignon

When it comes to showcasing the flavor of beef, there are few better vessels than a tasty steak. Especially when utilizing a delicious cut, it only takes a few minutes of high-heat cooking to create a beautiful result.

Small easy-to-cook prized cuts like the filet mignon offer an incredibly delicate and delicious dose of flavor, all in under a 10-ounce size. It may seem that with a smaller portion comes a steeper price. However, that's not always true. For another tender, petite, and more affordable option, turn to the bistro steak. This small cut comes from a tender area — just like the filet mignon — but is sourced from a different section of the cow. While infrequently available because it requires a skilled butcher to cut it, it's a delicious and malleable alternative to its more lavish cousin. Nevertheless, the two steaks do have a few differences in flavor, composition, and how best to cook them.