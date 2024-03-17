A Local Reveals The 10 Best Coffee Shops In Sag Harbor

The East End of Long Island is a destination for city dwellers and tourists alike looking for a reprieve from the hustle and bustle of daily life where they can enjoy their days at a slower pace, breathing in the ocean air, sampling the seafood, and enjoying the artisanal coffee and baked goods. While East Hampton and Montauk are two of the more popular towns on the East End to visit, Sag Harbor is the often-overlooked gem along Sag Harbor Bay where year-round residents have cultivated a community-oriented village and a culinary scene that pays tribute to tradition in its coffee shops while also embracing modern standards for quality and taste.

What makes for a quality coffee shop? The answer to that question is subjective, but we can likely agree that a dependable cup of coffee is one of the main requirements. The rest relies on personal preference: baked goods selection, caffeinated drink options, price point, and overall coffee shop ambiance. As a longtime resident of Long Island who recently moved to a neighboring East End town, I have sampled many coffee spots in Sag Harbor.

Taking into consideration the dining experience, quality of the coffee, and availability and taste of the baked goods at each location, I've gathered a list of the best coffee shops. I also selected these spots based on my personal experience, verified customer reviews, and reputable local dining sources to bring you top-tier spots to grab coffee during your next visit to Sag Harbor.