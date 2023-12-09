Tahini Is The Unlikely Ingredient You'll Want To Swirl Into Brownies

Brownies are always in season, but when the temperature drops and the hot cocoa comes out, these treats are a natural go-to. There are the typical seasonal accompaniments, like crushed peppermint sticks or red and green M&Ms, and then there are the likely year-round ones, like peanut butter, toasted marshmallows, and chopped nuts. But, even though these fudgy, chocolatey desserts are traditionally cut into squares, you're allowed to think outside of the box. That starts with swirling in some of the more unlikely ingredients — in which case tahini will be your brownies' new best friend.

Tahini is a condiment that originates in the Middle East, and you've probably seen it drizzled over fresh falafel, blended into hummus, or used to make creamy vegan soup. At its heart, however, it's a seed butter. Made from pure, raw, blended sesame seeds, tahini is a natural alternative for those with nut allergies, and — although much thicker in texture — you'll often find jars labeled as "sesame butter" in the PB&J aisle. Flavor-wise, however, tahini has a nutty, slightly bitter flavor and a texture that drips and drizzles with ease, making it ideal for swirling into your chocolate brownies.

The good news is that giving your brownies a tahini swirl couldn't be easier. As long as you shake your tahini jar before you buy it to ensure the texture is intact, you should be able to dollop it right into your brownies, grab a toothpick, and prepare for some seriously flawless brownie swirls.