11 Creative Uses For Salt-Cured Egg Yolks

Adding grated salt-cured egg yolk to your bread doughs or cracker recipes is an easy way to inject a bit of culinary flair into your baking. It follows the same principle as working a cooked egg yolk into your baking. Try mixing it into the dough for brioche or challah to prevent overworked dough that feels tough.

If you want the cured yolks to infuse throughout your bread or homemade crackers, add it during the mixing stage. This is when you combine your dry and wet ingredients. Grating the yolk directly into the dough will distribute it throughout every bite. For bread, this means adding the yolk into the flour, yeast, and other ingredients before the first kneading. For crackers, mix the yolk in with the flour and butter before rolling out the dough.

To use the yolk as a decorative topping, grate it over the bread or crackers right before or after baking. For bread, you could grate the yolk over the loaf just before it goes into the oven, or halfway through baking if you want to prevent excessive browning. For crackers, sprinkle the grated yolk over them before baking, ensuring it adheres well, with a light brushing of egg wash to act as a glue.