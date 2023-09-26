25 Of Our Favorite Creamy Salad Recipes

It's unfortunate that some people never explore salads beyond chopped lettuce, tomato, and cucumber. In reality, salad boasts incredible versatility — it serves as a main course, pairs beautifully with grilled meats, transforms into a sandwich filling, tops baked potatoes, and, in some cases, even becomes a dessert. Not to mention the fact that the majority of salads are a breeze to prepare, requiring minimum cooking and prep time — a welcome relief for busy home cooks.

Today, we're diving deep into a specific category of salads that are sure to tantalize your taste buds: creamy salads. We're talking about the type of dressing that coats your pasta, proteins, or greens with a luxuriously smooth, creamy, and tantalizingly tangy sauce that keeps you coming back for more.

While we'll thoroughly explore the classics — macaroni salad, potato salad, and egg salad — if you're the type of cook who revels in unique combinations, we've got a few surprises up our sleeves as well. Curiosity piqued? Read on to find your new favorite.