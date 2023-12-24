Raw Egg Yolks Vs Cooked: Which Is Better For Baking Shortcrust?

The perfect shortcrust texture already exists. We see it with beautifully flaky treats such as the treacle tart and tomato pie. So why challenge that? Maybe because the perfect shortcrust gets even better with the implementation of one little secret: the use of cooked egg yolks in your dough.

To understand this little-known fact, we'll start with the foundation, which comprises of flour and fat. These two are the basic ingredients needed to achieve shortcrust. In fact, the term "short" in shortcrust signals that there's a prominent amount of fat in the dough, which shortens the flour's gluten strands. On top of that, fat lends to the final texture of the shortcrust. By coating the flour with fat instead of just water (as with bread), the flour particles separate and you get a crumbly baked dough.

Consider that when adding raw egg yolk to shortcrust pastry, you're essentially adding fat, water, and protein. And because fat takes up a large percentage of egg yolk content, egg yolk is an excellent shortener in shortcrust pastry. So just like fat, egg yolks contribute a crumbly texture, but also a golden hue that makes pastry ten times more appealing.