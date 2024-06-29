16 Creative Uses For All That Leftover Chinese Takeout

Chinese takeout comes in many shapes and forms, but one thing is for sure: It is plentiful. Between the large portions, and in most cases, the extras you didn't even remember asking for, like fried wonton strips, there is usually enough to go around and then some. But there's no need to throw out that extra rice, broccoli, or sweet and sour chicken. You don't even have to limit yourself to heating it up the next day and eating it the same way as the night before.

Extra Chinese takeout, in fact, is the perfect opportunity to get creative with ingredients you wouldn't normally have on hand. How often do you buy bean sprouts at the store to use on your soups or salads? And when was the last time you had a perfectly textured, day-old fried rice on hand to stuff your burrito with? You can do all this and more with leftover Chinese food, which is why we've put together a list of some of the most creative ways to take your day-after takeout to the next level.