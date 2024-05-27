This Is The Best Cut Of Steak For Salads, According To An Executive Chef

Steak may not be the first ingredient that comes to mind for a nice green salad, but maybe it should be. Giada De Laurentiis taught us that a good steak salad is bright and peppery, and those bold flavors can be a great way to entice people who might otherwise skip the salad bowl to up their vegetable intake. To find out what the best cut of steak is for salads, we talked to Sean Thompson, Executive Chef at Porter House in NYC.

"For me personally, it's New York strip steak," said Thompson. Also known simply as strip steak or sometimes Kansas City strip steak, the New York strip comes from the short loin region of the cow, which is famous for its tender cuts and bold flavor. Thompson was well aware that his top pick wasn't the typical choice most chefs reach for. "Leaner cuts tend to work better for salads," Thompson went on. "But I still opt for a strip over a filet for the depth of flavor. This applies pretty consistently across different kinds of salads."

It all comes down to what you're after. New York strip steak doesn't have a reputation for being the most nutritious cut of steak, but beef and other red meats are a healthy part of any diet, so long as you aren't consuming too much of them. That said, if the saturated fat content of New York strip is raising red flags for you, you can opt for a leaner cut as Thompson mentioned. It's a matter of flavor versus nutrition.