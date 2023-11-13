Add Tomato To Egg Drop Soup For A Variation Of The Classic Chinese Dish

Whether you're feeling under the weather, are craving a bit of coziness during the cold weather, or simply need the perfect appetizer to go with your meal, a warm and comforting bowl of egg drop soup never disappoints. Perhaps you order yours from your favorite Chinese restaurant alongside must-haves like chow mein and moo shu pork, or maybe you prefer whipping up your own homemade batch of egg drop soup in the comfort of your kitchen.

Either way, you'll be in for a pleasant surprise if you try this fresh variation of the dish: tomato egg drop soup. A staple in Chinese households during the summer (i.e., peak tomato season), this version of the meal incorporates ripe, tart tomatoes into the savory chicken and egg broth, providing a burst of juicy flavor and rich texture alongside the silken strands of egg. In addition to adding a bit of bulk to the typically light soup, the tomatoes give the dish a dash of brightness that tastes as refreshing as it is delicious.

If your go-to takeout spot doesn't have this version of the soup on its menu, that's all the more reason to give our 15-minute egg drop soup recipe, developed by chef and registered dietician Kristen Carli, a try; all you need to do is add some tomatoes. The quick and easy inclusion of the extra ingredient should only add a few extra minutes to your preparation time, but trust us, it's worth it.