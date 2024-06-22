Lo Mein Vs Huntun Mian: What's The Difference?

If you've ever patronized your local Chinese takeout restaurant (and, really, would you be reading an article on a cooking website if you hadn't already trod the gastronomic promised land?), then you already know about lo mein. It's a lighthouse to the self-professed "epicure" and the laid-back chower-downer alike. Those crave-able, slippery noodles are a staple comfort food for both college students cramming for finals and tenured professors chilling at home. Although, if you're less familiar with huntun mian, another noodle-based Cantonese dish, chances are you might know it by another name. And, if not, allow us the supreme (dare we say "delicious") pleasure of getting you two acquainted.

Both dishes share the same fundamental base: Mouth-watering, umami Chinese egg noodles made from wheat flour and eggs. Those comforting yellow-hued noodles tote a firm, springy bite and come in varying thicknesses — which is the most obvious difference between lo mein and huntun mian. Lo mein is made from much thicker egg noodles and served on a plate, while huntun mian is made from ultra-thin egg noodles and served swimming in a bowl of broth.