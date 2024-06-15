12 Best Hibachi And Teppanyaki Restaurants In NYC
Among the sushi and steak of Japan lies hibachi, often a combination of the two most famous elements to Japanese cooking, with a focus on simplicity and dedication to tradition. In America, hibachi dining requires forgetting what you know about the typical restaurant experience. It's defined by food cooked atop a large, flat, iron griddle (known as a teppan grill) prepared with style and flair by highly skilled chefs. But the designation of "hibachi" leaves some confused.
Ultimately, what we know in America as "hibachi" is really teppanyaki style, which is defined by its use of the teppan grill. These restaurants are top destinations to celebrate birthdays and other milestones worth a fun night out. Hibachi, on the other hand, technically refers to a small heating device fueled by charcoal or wood, originally used to heat homes in Japan and later used for grilling. Over the years, the term became the American designation for teppanyaki, thus creating a linguistic mix-up that stuck around.
I've lived in New York most of my life, and I spend many weekends looking for my next favorite Asian restaurant in the city. Hibachi is often overlooked in favor of more prominent sushi, but the rustic fare and lighthearted show are always worth it for me. To curate this list, I included insight from locals along with my personal recommendations to include both upscale and ultra-casual eateries to suit any preference or occasion. I'll showcase teppanyaki restaurants that include an exciting spectacle of showmanship, as well as Japanese meat-centric establishments that utilize small charcoal grills, bringing hibachi back to its roots. Despite the confusion in name, both styles exhibit the versatility and nuances in Japanese cuisine, with each restaurant contributing to New York City's status as a multicultural food icon.
1. Flame
Flame, with two Manhattan locations and one restaurant in the Bronx, has taken the NYC hibachi scene by storm. The restaurant successfully combines upscale elegance with a family-friendly atmosphere, making it the perfect spot for an exciting first date or to celebrate a birthday with the whole family. Flame features talented chefs and high-quality, elevated ingredients, the perfect recipe to create one of the best hibachi spots in the nation.
Flame delivers everything you could possibly want in a hibachi experience, plus a little extra. Its menu offers standard hibachi fare — like chicken, shrimp, and perfectly cooked New York strip steak — as well as eclectic options, including Scottish salmon and tender, dry-aged ribeye. In true American hibachi fashion, Flame's teppanyaki chefs cook your choices before your eyes with an exciting show that somehow manages to make the food taste even better. Flame is a great choice even for those who don't prefer the hibachi experience. The restaurant's sushi dinner includes four hand-crafted rolls and a salad. Choose from over 30 sushi roll options for a meal that showcases a variety of fresh, fishy flavors. All Flame locations are open daily for lunch and dinner.
Multiple locations
2. Yakiniku Futago
Two Osaka-born twin brothers are the brains behind the Futago brand — a chain of over 40 Japanese barbecue restaurants spanning the globe. Among their repertoire of establishments is Yakiniku Futago in New York's bustling, food-centric Flatiron district. "Yakiniku," a word that references Japanese-style grilling on small charcoal or wood grills, brings the term "hibachi" back to its traditional origins.
At Yakiniku Futago, guests grill tender cuts of high-quality Japanese beef, including the delicacy known as Wagyu. You can experience everything that makes Wagyu beef so delectable at Yakiniku Futago, including steak with Wagyu's distinctive marbling served in a treasure chest. Try other famous Japanese beef dishes, like beef sushi — specifically the uni and Wagyu roll. Melt-in-your-mouth Wagyu combines with delicate uni (sea urchin) for a dish that's full of Japan's renowned umami flavors. Start with this roll to prime your appetite for freshly grilled meats, including thick-cut tenderloin and beef tongue. Opt for the lightly seared Wagyu with uni and shisso for a taste of everything that put Yakiniku Futago on the map in NYC. Enjoy freshly cooked meats accompanied by banchan — sides of fresh veggies and kimchi. Yakiniku Futago is open daily for lunch and dinner.
(212) 620-0225
37 W 17th St, New York, NY 10011
3. Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse
In Brooklyn's Bay Ridge neighborhood and on Staten Island you'll find a plethora of eccentric eateries, with Arirang among them. This classic hibachi steakhouse includes a performance you'll be taking about for weeks, so be sure to gather a group of friends and enjoy a relaxing night out with dinner and a show combined into one. Arirang is a laid-back option for dinner but never skimps on quality and consistency. At only $25 per guest on weeknights, the restaurant is an ideal choice for an impromptu family dinner or a large birthday celebration.
Start your hibachi experience at Arirang with soup and salad before diving into the main course. Upgrade your soup to the gyoza soup, a must-try for fans of gyoza, or Japanese dumplings. Arirang offers a wide array of hibachi dinner options, including Japanese salmon, wasabi-crusted filet mignon, and classic shrimp tempura. Don't miss out on the barbecue chicken, made with the restaurant's own sweet and spicy Korean-style barbecue sauce. For something outside traditional hibachi, the sashimi deluxe — 16 assorted pieces of sashimi, including tuna, yellowtail, striped bass, and salmon — is an infallible option. Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse locations are open nightly for dinner.
Multiple locations
4. Hibachi Master
Hibachi Master stays true to its name and delivers one of the most quintessential hibachi experiences in New York City. Skilled teppanyaki chefs are in no short supply at this eatery, and you'll find that many customers are regular patrons who can't get enough of the hearty, budget-friendly food. Bay Ridge locals often choose Hibachi Master for takeout or delivery, relishing its consistent quality and fast service. The restaurant is clean, casual, and cozy, exuding a slight air of elegance that complements its menu offerings without feeling stuffy and uptight.
Sauce is the name of the game at Hibachi Master. Choose a saucy protein for your dinner, like spicy honey chicken, shrimp, or beef, sticky and smoky bourbon chicken, or beef teriyaki. Like most standard teppanyaki joints, Hibachi Master offers an assortment of hand-crafted sushi rolls to start or pair with your freshly grilled meal. If veggies are your pleasure, try the tofu dinner with either rice or noodles. The restaurant's bento boxes are addicting and make a great quick meal on the go. Hibachi Master is open every day for lunch and dinner.
(347) 662-6118
8512 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209
5. DD Hibachi and Soup Dumpling House
The COVID-19 pandemic shuttered thousands of small businesses, restaurants being among the most common of those closures. But for a group of NYC tour guides, the pandemic gave way to a prominent and unlikely business opportunity. While waiting for tourism to pick up again, David Dong and his tour guide coworkers opened DD Hibachi on 9th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen and hired members of the Intrepid tour team in New York. The restaurant was a hit, accumulating a shining reputation for its classic teppanyaki-style entrées and soup dumplings. A second location in Manhattan has since opened, as well as one in Long Island.
DD Hibachi is clean, modern, and minimalist, hosting an Asian-fusion-forward menu with a special twist: dumplings. The dumplings at DD Hibachi are as sought after as the dinners and include classic pork and veggie fillings. Hibachi dinners are anything but standard here, bar none. Veggie lovers can rejoice in the mapo tofu with purple corn, pineapple, apple, clove, and cinnamon. Beef with broccoli, seemingly classic and basic, is unlike any version of the dish, featuring prickly pear and key lime. DD Hibachi is open daily for lunch and dinner.
Multiple locations
6. Gyu-Kaku
If you're a fan of Japanese barbecue, then you've probably experienced Gyu-Kaku. The chain boasts dozens of locations in the United States and Canada, with five locations in NYC alone. The restaurants are known for the small charcoal grills embedded in each table, where patrons grill their own fresh cuts of meat, seafood, and vegetables. Every Gyu-Kaku location has its own charm reflective of the town or city in which it resides. They're typically dimly lit and classy but unpretentious; ideal for a date night or gathering with friends, where drinks can flow and the grill can stay fired up late into the evening.
Most meats at Gyu-Kaku are simple, high-quality cuts that, unlike Korean barbecue, don't include large amounts of dressing or marinade. Try the restaurant's eclectic selection via its enticing meal packs, which include meat options like sukiyaki bone-in kalbi, A5 Wagyu, and toro beef. Whatever size your party is, ordering can be kept simple by opting for a course that includes Gyu-Kaku's most popular options in an assortment that ensures everyone gets a little taste of it all. Gyu-Kaku's locations in New York City are open daily for lunch and dinner.
Multiple locations
7. Natto Hibachi and Sushi
Natto Hibachi in Park Slope is a laid-back option for those looking to celebrate an occasion or kick back on a weekend evening. The restaurant is ultra-casual with a hint of rustic elegance, thanks to an exposed brick interior and charming sushi bar. Simple, provincial art lines the walls and provides a homey touch to the small, intimate space. Take a seat at the sushi bar and indulge to your heart's content, or enjoy a relaxed lunch with a friend in the dining area. The show leaves guests invigorated and ready to take on the rest of the day's tasks, and the food leaves them satisfied and eager to visit again and again.
Hibachi dinner combos are plentiful at Natto Hibachi, so if you want a little surf and turf action on your dinner plate — or maybe even triple the surf with a lobster, shrimp, and scallop combo — then Natto has you covered. But first, be sure to start your meal with a couple sushi rolls. Natto offers dozens of roll options, from simple, limited-ingredient rolls to eccentric concoctions like wasabi oyster and whitefish jalapeño tempura, all at fair and modest prices. Natto Hibachi and Sushi is open daily for lunch and dinner.
(718) 369-1021
296 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
8. DokoDemo
DokoDemo is a fast-casual grill specializing in Japanese street food-style dishes, specifically okonomiyaki and takoyaki, attracting curious patrons from all over New York. Cuisine from nearly every region in Japan is represented in the precise and unpretentious menu crafted by Shin Takagi. Takagi worked in teppanyaki restaurants to learn the art of Japanese cooking, thus providing the restaurateur the skills and knowledge necessary to bring Japan's street food to life in the bustling city of New York.
At DokoDemo, choose an okonomiyaki, otherwise known as a vegetable pancake, for a taste of Japan that strays far from tried-and-true sushi or the country's famous steak. The pancake includes cabbage, spinach, and red ginger with a tempura crunch, creamy and spicy sauces, and your choice of meat or tofu. As a main course, the handmade yakisoba noodles are a must-try. Get yours with any meat or protein you'd like and whichever heat level suits your preference. For a true Japanese street food spread, indulge in some takoyaki from DokoDemo. The restaurant is known for these fried octopus bites, complete with a crunchy outside and soft, fishy inside. Don't forget to load up on sweet barbecue sauce and Japanese mayo for dunking. DokoDemo is open every day for lunch and dinner.
(917) 261-5228
89 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003
9. Nikutei Futago
Everything at Nikutei Futago is art, from the decor to the service to, of course, the food. Diners are situated in semi-private rooms surrounded by tranquil Japanese decor. The ambiance perfectly encapsulates the quality of the cuisine at Nikutei Futago: exquisite. Here, patrons and chefs grill selections of meat on a tabletop, smokeless hibachi grill. You won't find many sauces or marinades here; instead, the flavor of the meat itself is the main attraction, reminding us to savor life's simple pleasures and enjoy the intricate, pure beauty found in nature.
At Nikutei Futago, Wagyu beef is the star of the show. For a worthwhile splurge, opt for the restaurant's famed A5 Wagyu tasting course. At $360 per person, this meal doesn't qualify as an average night out in New York; think of it as an upscale meat omakase. If a more modest dinner sounds appealing, pick meats to grill to your liking and an assortment of kimchi banchan from the à la carte menu. Be sure to include the highly revered Wagyu sushi in your meal on your first visit. Add either uni, caviar, or truffle to this sushi to take it to new heights. Nikutei Futago is open Tuesday through Thursday for dinner and Friday through Sunday for both lunch and dinner.
(917) 965-2212
341 W Broadway, New York, NY 10013
10. Momo Hibachi Steakhouse
For dinner and a show, complete with an iconic view of New York from Sheepshead Bay, look no further than Momo Hibachi Steakhouse. The chic, modern eatery is a Brooklyn staple and one of the best places for a Japanese steak dinner in NYC, turning what some might find a kitschy experience into an elegant night out. Take a seat in the cozy outdoor covered patio, overlooking the bay, and prepare for a dazzling show with delicious food, to boot. Expert teppanyaki chefs work their grills with harrowing bravado, using their skills to delight and entertain in a sophisticated show of talent.
Momo is the best spot for celebrating a birthday in Brooklyn. Enjoy the restaurant's $10 birthday special on you or your loved one's special day and receive a dessert and vintage polaroid photo to commemorate the experience. Like most hibachi spots, Momo implores you to select a protein or combination, and here, surf and turf is the only way to go. On a warm summer night, enjoy your scallop and filet mignon or lobster and ribeye dinner on the patio with one of a variety of frozen daiquiris, alcoholic or non-alcoholic. Momo Hibachi Steakhouse is open daily for dinner and lunch and dinner on Sundays.
(718) 769-8010
1901 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235
11. Nikko Hibachi
The atmosphere at Nikko Hibachi in Queens is as colorful as its food is delicious. Enter the vast dining room and be greeted by a rainbow of colored lights along the restaurant's walls. Black leather booths provide an intimate area for those who want a quiet meal in privacy, and long tables surrounding teppan grills are the spot to be for an entertaining show. Contemporary, minimalist Japanese decor provides a feeling of calm serenity that's uniquely contrasted by the thrilling performance you're about to experience.
To start your meal at Nikko Hibachi, opt for the seafood miso soup with shrimp, scallop, and crab for a unique spin on the classic Japanese starter. Fresh fish dishes from the sushi bar also make superb appetite-teasers, like the sushi pizza or Cajun tuna tataki — a fabulous fusion of Japanese and American flavors. For dinner, Chilean sea bass is among the favorites at Nikko Hibachi. Although sea bass is a little pricey compared to other menu items, the damage to your wallet is worth the satisfaction in your belly. Classic Peking duck is another standout choice among the restaurant's specialties. Nikko Hibachi is open daily for lunch and dinner.
(718) 820-8818
177-21 Union Tpke, Queens, NY 11366
12. Gyu-Ichiro
From the outside, Gyu-Ichiro doesn't look like much and blends right into New York City's Chinatown, but as soon as you step inside and traverse its narrow hallway into the dining area, you'll feel like you've been transported directly across the Pacific to a serene living space in Japan. Paper lanterns dangle from the ceiling, and Japanese art of a bygone era adorns the walls. The restaurant is rustic and peaceful, albeit small, but the tiny interior makes it feel all the more like you're nestled in someone's home.
At Gyu-Ichiro, Wagyu dishes are as enticing to the eye as they are to the palate, even before you've set them ablaze on the built-in hibachi grills. The meat is served among elegant floral displays, perfectly complementing the restaurant's wabi-sabi ambiance. Grill to your heart's content while you enjoy a wide selection of Japanese beer, wine, or saké. Although Gyu-Ichiro isn't often deemed one of New York's top sushi establishments, it offers an omakase experience that can't be beat. For $88, partake in the chef's selection of choice cuts of fish, including coveted chu toro and otoro. Gyu-Ichiro is open daily for lunch and dinner.
(917) 596-2414
135 Bowery, New York, NY 10002
Methodology
I've lived in New York for most of my life, but I'm still enamored with the city's food. The sheer amount of options never ceases to stun me, especially when it comes to Japanese cuisine. New York City opened my eyes to the nuances of this vibrant cuisine, and that includes hibachi. Before I experienced some of the establishments on this list, my opinion of teppanyaki performances was mostly negative. I felt that the experiences I'd had upstate at teppanyaki restaurants were gimmicky and mediocre. The dignified eateries on this list made me reconsider this opinion thanks to dazzling performances and food that really left an impression.
For this article, the terms "hibachi" and "teppanyaki" are used interchangeably — since Americans generally consider the restaurants one and the same — to refer to restaurants that utilize a teppan grill and specialize in chef performances. Considering that the closest thing to true hibachi dining is what we know as Japanese barbecue, those restaurants were included in the list as well, with their tabletop grills referred to as "hibachi grills." Besides personal experience, I accumulated intel from online reviews, articles, experiences from friends and family, and social media posts to bring you the best hibachi and teppanyaki restaurants in NYC.