12 Best Hibachi And Teppanyaki Restaurants In NYC

Among the sushi and steak of Japan lies hibachi, often a combination of the two most famous elements to Japanese cooking, with a focus on simplicity and dedication to tradition. In America, hibachi dining requires forgetting what you know about the typical restaurant experience. It's defined by food cooked atop a large, flat, iron griddle (known as a teppan grill) prepared with style and flair by highly skilled chefs. But the designation of "hibachi" leaves some confused.

Ultimately, what we know in America as "hibachi" is really teppanyaki style, which is defined by its use of the teppan grill. These restaurants are top destinations to celebrate birthdays and other milestones worth a fun night out. Hibachi, on the other hand, technically refers to a small heating device fueled by charcoal or wood, originally used to heat homes in Japan and later used for grilling. Over the years, the term became the American designation for teppanyaki, thus creating a linguistic mix-up that stuck around.

I've lived in New York most of my life, and I spend many weekends looking for my next favorite Asian restaurant in the city. Hibachi is often overlooked in favor of more prominent sushi, but the rustic fare and lighthearted show are always worth it for me. To curate this list, I included insight from locals along with my personal recommendations to include both upscale and ultra-casual eateries to suit any preference or occasion. I'll showcase teppanyaki restaurants that include an exciting spectacle of showmanship, as well as Japanese meat-centric establishments that utilize small charcoal grills, bringing hibachi back to its roots. Despite the confusion in name, both styles exhibit the versatility and nuances in Japanese cuisine, with each restaurant contributing to New York City's status as a multicultural food icon.