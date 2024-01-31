14 Best Japanese Steakhouses In NYC

The most tangible representation of America's melting pot status can be found in New York City – the most culturally diverse city on Earth. Here, over 800 languages are spoken, and no single country of origin dominates. No matter where you're from, you're right at home in the Big Apple. It comes as no surprise that where there is a vast representation of cultures, there are also multifarious food options that range from every corner of the globe. In New York City, you can travel the world in a single day, experiencing some of the best dining the nation offers. You'll indulge in dishes crafted authentically, infused with the fervor and passion found in every New Yorker, driven by the dynamic energy of the world's most distinctive city.

That being said, Japanese cuisine isn't in short supply in this marvelous multicultural metropolis. From sushi to udon to yakitori — you'll find the best of the best in New York, especially when it comes to steak. Japanese cuisine, most famous for sushi, is also recognizable by its delectable steak choices — most notably Wagyu. We've compiled a list of the best options in New York City for Japanese steak using a combination of the personal experience of a New York food fanatic, online articles, and customer reviews. With this information, we've considered not only the palatability of the food but also the presentation, price, reputation, and atmosphere to sum up the overall dining experience.