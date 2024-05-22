13 Japanese Beef Dishes You Should Know

If you are a hardcore fan of Kobe steak, you might be surprised to learn that for over 1,200 years, beef was banned in Japan. Eating meat was taboo after the arrival of Buddhism in the country in the 6th century. Beef was especially frowned upon; some shrines required you to fast for 100 days to repent for eating it. This changed in the late 19th century, as Emperor Meiji took measures to open Japan to Western influence. Today, the Japanese eat as much meat as they do seafood.

This is something that surprised me when I moved to Japan for six months. I spent most days snowboarding, leaving me extremely hungry and ready to taste every dish I could find. I had expected to be inseparable from seafood dishes, especially sushi and sashimi. In reality, the beef dishes impressed me most of all — in their flavors, textures, and overwhelming variety.

Anyone who loves food should know the following amazing dishes, which include sushi made with raw beef, a Japanese take on a hamburger, and a mouth-watering hotpot dish known as sukiyaki. Be warned: If you read on, you might find yourself immediately drooling or hopping in your car to head to your nearest Japanese restaurant.