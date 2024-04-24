Nikujaga: The Japanese Beef Stew With A Rich History

If beef stew doesn't sound like Japanese food to you, we're here to change that by illuminating one of the less well-known traditions of the Japanese kitchen: dishes that come from Western dietary influence. As in most cultural foodways, the food of Japan has changed and adapted over time as connections to foreign countries and their signature recipes have been made. Even sushi, the most iconic of all Japanese foods, has morphed over its long history from its true origin as a way to preserve fish into the fresh, raw presentation of today.

In the mid-19th century, the Meiji period opened Japan to more extensive contact with the outside world, including bringing new, unfamiliar foods and cooking techniques to the country and its chefs. The Japanese navy was in a unique place to experience this cultural shift as it navigated the globe, which is why it is credited with some iconic fusion foods like Japanese curry and the lesser-known recipe for nikujaga, Japanese beef stew.