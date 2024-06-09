18 Creative Ways To Enjoy Canned Food For Breakfast

Breakfast is called the most important part of the day for a reason, but it's also the best meal of the day, considering the variety of breakfast foods — sweet, savory, and everything in between — that you have to choose from. There's surely something for everyone.

There are two major philosophies when it comes to preparing breakfast. Some people shop for ingredients very diligently and make sure they have absolutely everything they need to prepare a thoughtful meal, while others scavenge from their pantries and fridges for anything considered acceptable to eat before 10 a.m. If you fall into the latter camp, you might be floored by the number of canned foods that you can use to kick-start your morning routine. Many of these products are great for keeping in your fridge or your pantry for when you forget to buy other ingredients, while others are cheaper alternatives to more expensive items that don't keep well. With that in mind, here are some of the canned goods worth stocking up on and how best to use them.