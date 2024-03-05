Canned Mushrooms Make For An Elevated Corned Beef Hash

When beef and potatoes join forces, a good meal is guaranteed. One of the best examples of this formidable pairing is corned beef hash — a classic breakfast staple and comfort food that never fails to deliver. Despite the enticing appearance, it only takes a bit of time and ingredients to put together, but comes apart in the most heavenly way on your taste buds. And if you're in the mood for some upgrade, it also doesn't require much. Even canned mushrooms will do the job splendidly.

While it's pretty obvious that the fresh variety will always reign supreme, canned mushrooms do have their own merits. In addition to being surprisingly versatile, they don't require much preparation, so you can add them straight into the beef hash anytime you want. They bring a distinctly earthy, almost umami taste to the dish that gives its typical hearty, savory profile a special flair. Each bite is as delightful as always, but with an extra depth good enough to keep pulling you back in.

More than just a flavor enhancer, the canned mushrooms also lend a different texture to the corned beef hash. Layered amongst the usual starchy potatoes and juicy, tender beef is the mushrooms' slightly chewy bite. It's such a subtle change, yet with a newly diverse texture, you'll find the dish to be much more enjoyable.