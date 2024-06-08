The Sweet Treat That Will Update Your Next Box Of Brownies

There's a time and place for rich, fudgy brownies, but this isn't the only type you can aim for when whipping up a batch of these treats. We also love brownies when they're cakey, boozy, and made with avocados — and when we're looking for something a little lighter and airier, we'll turn to marshmallow fluff to give us the results we crave.

This product, also known as marshmallow creme, is a whipped spread with the same flavor as the spongy confectionary. It has a straightforwardly sweet taste from ingredients like corn syrup and sugar, although some jars may include a tiny bit of vanilla as well. It's ideal for altering the texture of your brownies, as its fluffy consistency can lighten up a denser recipe, providing some airy gooeyness to balance out the fudgy or cakey bits. In a similar vein, marshmallow fluff can dilute the chocolate flavor without sacrificing any of your dessert's sweetness. It only takes this one simple ingredient to turn your pan into a fluffernutter-inspired delicacy, yet, unlike if you were to incorporate actual marshmallows themselves, there are a few different ways you can use fluff in your recipe.