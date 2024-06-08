The Sweet Treat That Will Update Your Next Box Of Brownies
There's a time and place for rich, fudgy brownies, but this isn't the only type you can aim for when whipping up a batch of these treats. We also love brownies when they're cakey, boozy, and made with avocados — and when we're looking for something a little lighter and airier, we'll turn to marshmallow fluff to give us the results we crave.
This product, also known as marshmallow creme, is a whipped spread with the same flavor as the spongy confectionary. It has a straightforwardly sweet taste from ingredients like corn syrup and sugar, although some jars may include a tiny bit of vanilla as well. It's ideal for altering the texture of your brownies, as its fluffy consistency can lighten up a denser recipe, providing some airy gooeyness to balance out the fudgy or cakey bits. In a similar vein, marshmallow fluff can dilute the chocolate flavor without sacrificing any of your dessert's sweetness. It only takes this one simple ingredient to turn your pan into a fluffernutter-inspired delicacy, yet, unlike if you were to incorporate actual marshmallows themselves, there are a few different ways you can use fluff in your recipe.
Swirl or layer your marshmallow fluff
The easiest way to incorporate this sweet stuff into your brownies is to first make your batter following your recipe as normal. Pour it into the pan and even out the top layer, then plop small scoops of marshmallow fluff on top. Using a knife, gently swirl the marshmallow goop to make a pretty marbled pattern. This process will be easier if you nuke your fluff in a microwave-safe bowl for about 15 seconds before spreading. And to make your treats even tastier, alternate your creme with another spread, like speculoos or Nutella. Feel free to try this out with a variety of recipes, from Valentine's Day raspberry brownies to mocha brownies.
You can also add marshmallow creme as a layer in double or triple decker desserts. After baking your base of brownies, spread the fluff evenly over the top. Then try a crunchy layer with Rice Krispies as the final touch, or one with chopped fruit like sliced strawberries or raspberries for a textural contrast. Alternatively, make a garnish for your marshmallow topping: sprinkle on crushed graham crackers or Oreos, drizzle your favorite nut butter, or go in with a handful of chopped nuts. Whichever process you choose, make sure to refrigerate your brownies after you're done for easy slicing.