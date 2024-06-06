When Picking A Wine To Drink With Salad, Consider The Dressing First

Once patio weather rolls around, it's hard to beat the appeal of a fresh salad. When done with care, the dish bursts with delicious textures, bright flavors, and enticing combinations. It's the kind of food that gets the meal off to a mouthwatering start — so what better way to enjoy than alongside a tasty wine?

Pairing a bottle with a salad can be surprisingly tricky; not only do the food's flavors lean acidic but there's also no classic protein combination to use as a launching point. As a result, consider the dressing when selecting a wine. After all, it's the central condiment that ties the dish together, defining both the dominant flavor and texture.

Fortunately, there are many types of salad dressings, so the potential wine-salad combo list is expansive. You'll just want to match a wine that's an equally flavorful counterpart — whether it's a Riesling that complements the sweet notes in a honey balsamic dressing or the bright acidity of sauvignon blanc alongside apple cider vinaigrette. In addition to the many recommendations, don't feel intimidated to experiment, too. Even if it's not a perfect synergy, you'll still be left with a delicious salad and wine for dinner.