12 Creative Ways To Cook With Gin Like A Trained Chef

If you want to use wine in your cooking, you'll find lots of advice online. Gin? Not so much. That's largely because of gin's distinctive flavor profile, which is great in cocktails but a complication in cooking. It works best in situations where its flavor can make a contribution to the finished dish.

I'm a trained chef and former restaurateur, and I've used gin and other spirits a lot in both my home and professional cooking. It's a fun ingredient to play with, and the rise of artisanal gin-making means you can choose between some very distinctive and nuanced flavor profiles.

I do have two cautions to offer, right from the start. The first is that you shouldn't use too much gin; it's not as forgiving as wine. The second is that before serving a gin-infused dish to guests, you should always check whether they need to avoid alcohol for religious reasons, or because they're in recovery. There's a persistent myth that alcohol cooks out, but that's only partially true. So experiment and have fun, but "cook responsibly."