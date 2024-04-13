Out Of Vodka? Try Gin In Your Next Tomato Sauce

Halfway through cooking a vat of penne alla vodka, disaster strikes. You grab a bottle of the titular ingredient from your liquor cabinet — and realize you're down to your last drop. Don't skip the booze entirely: Alcohol plays an important role in the recipe. But why? And why use gin instead?

While vodka doesn't have much taste, it is part of the reason why the dish is so tasty. Alcohol has special properties that help release aromas; this makes it a popular base for perfume. That's why vodka is the core ingredient for this aromatic, flavorful sauce, enhancing some flavors while softening the acidic taste of the tomatoes.

Vodka serves a textural purpose, too. Most vodka sauces contain cream, which is prone to separating when exposed to acid. Alcohol works as an emulsifier in the pasta sauce, helping the acidic tomatoes and the fatty cream blend for a silky smooth result.

Sure, a splash of peach schnapps would work as an emulsifier, too, but the taste will clash with the rest of the flavors. Head back to your liquor cabinet and pick out a bottle of gin. Gin works just as well — or even better — than vodka. Why? Well, for one, the herbaceous liquor is already pretty similar to vodka. Both are neutral spirits typically made from grain alcohol (yes, you've been wrong about vodka). The only real difference is that gin contains juniper. It's this that sets gin apart — and makes it an appealing addition to vodka sauce.