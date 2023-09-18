The Scottish Michelin-Trained Chef Taking Outdoor Dining To A New Level

If you think food cooked outside is destined for a fixed set of campfire-friendly recipes, boring presentations, or limited flavor palates, think again. In Scotland, Chef William Hamer has set out to elevate cooking over fire by emphasizing local produce and sustainable culinary practices. Hamer has traveled the world learning the tools and tips of the trade to develop his unique approach to cooking.

Though he has prepared dishes alongside chefs at Hiša Franko, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Slovenia, and been invited to work at England's three-Michelin-winning L'Enclume, for Hamer, cooking outdoors with fire is an opportunity to connect with the places in which flora and fauna are sourced and connect better with those ingredients. And though food served outdoors is a far cry from a setting of white-linen tablecloths, there need be no gap in the quality of the food or skills required to prepare it. Hamer shares, "When you eat in a restaurant, you feel how the chef and the team want you to feel, which can be a beautiful experience but one we have come to know all too well," he told Scottish Field. "Eating in the wild is unpredictable. It's a movement and is ever-changing — this is what I love."