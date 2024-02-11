A Major Mistake When Cooking With Gin Is Using Too Much Of It

Whether it's the vodka in the aptly named penne alla vodka, or some brandy in a flambé, spirits do take on culinary applications. However, they hardly play the role of a last-minute flavoring — with their strong palates and boozy character, too much can overpower a dish. Plus, when employed alongside proteins, too much liquor affects texture, too.

Such careful considerations are especially true with gin, whose pungent character is especially prone to overbearing flavors. Its combination of juniper berries and botanicals inspires a range of tastes, which can include herbal, citrusy, and piney notes. Wondrously aromatic, the booze imbues foods with a unique twist.

So instead, only incorporate a little bit of the spirit at a time, in a manner similar to extracts. Pair the liquor with salty proteins, like fish, shrimp, and other seafood, before finishing on a hot pan. Or pour a jigger into a dessert, especially one with tangy citrus notes — mirroring a cocktail in bite form. Bridge the gap between drink and food recipes to uncover innovative delights.