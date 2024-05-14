Don't Drink That Last Bit Of Gin — Add It To Your Baked Goods Instead

When you see those last few drops of gin at the bottom of the bottle after making a traditional gimlet, gin and tonic, or salty dog, don't simply down it or pitch it if you don't have enough to make another drink. Instead, save it for that next batch of cookies, cake, or cobbler. Gin's floral notes make it a lovely ingredient addition to baked goods, and it doesn't take much for your taste buds to experience all that this alcohol can add to food.

If you need some inspiration, gin pairs perfectly with citrusy flavors, and would be delicious when added to zingy lemon buttermilk pound cake. Add a few shots to the lemony syrup that soaks into the sponge, or incorporate the gin directly into the batter before you bake it. To really amp up the juniper flavor this alcohol will add to your cake, dizzle a tablespoon or two into the icing. You will need to adjust the amount of the other liquid you are adding with a 1:1 ratio.

Gin and lime are best friends, which makes it the perfect addition to a boozy key lime pie. Simply add anywhere from a quarter of a cup to a half cup of gin to the ingredients for the filling. Because this pie is technically not baked, you should consider this an adults-only dessert. That said, the flavor addition will be a game-changer, and separate your key lime pie from all the others.