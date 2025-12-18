Guy Fieri's All-Time Favorite Game-Day Snack Is A Twist On A Classic Finger Food
Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Guy Fieri's exuberant personality and flamboyant look have served him well both on and off the TV screen. Having opened numerous restaurants around the U.S., his latest venture is the sports bar Flavortown, which includes a location in Las Vegas. A sports bar can offer the ultimate game-day food experience, surrounded by flat screens. And one of Fieri's all-time favorite game-day snacks is nachos — specifically trash can nachos sold at Flavortown, in which a mound of nachos is transformed into an over-the-top, interactive edible tower.
In an exclusive interview with our sister publication, The Takeout, Fieri discussed why his trash can nachos are his favorite game-day snack. Nachos on their own are decadent, but stacking them inside a giant metal cylinder turns a chip-based snack into a show-stopping experience. Guests will be mesmerized as their server slowly lifts a tin trash can, dramatically unveiling the tower of nachos underneath. In addition to the presentation, Fieri told The Takeout, "I'll tell you what, it's so adaptable." Nachos can encompass more ingredients than gooey cheese, beans, ground beef, and guacamole. And Fieri likes to fuse game-day foods on his Flavortown menu, offering varieties of trash can nachos that include cheeseburger nachos, Nashville hot nachos, and barbecue pork nachos.
How to make trash can nachos at home
In true nice-guy fashion, Fieri sells a home kit for trash can nachos that comes with the same large metal trash can you'll see at Flavortown plus all the nacho ingredients, including Guy's super melty cheese sauce and a bottle of his signature BBQ sauce. In fact, Fieri has also launched a line of his famous Flavortown sauces that would take trash can nachos into many flavorful directions. For example, pour Fieri's Flavortown Kane Brown's Tennessee BBQ sauce (one of our favorite BBQ sauces for pork), over your own version of pulled-pork nachos. If you want to make vegan trash can nachos, swap creamy queso for this vegan cheese sauce made with potatoes, carrots, and nutritional yeast. We even have a recipe for cashew sour cream to top off the vegan nacho tower. Skip the chips altogether and make trash can nachos out of these Irish nachos, aka homemade crispy potato slices. You'll make nachos the traditional way, baking them and adding all the toppings before breaking them apart and stacking them inside the can.
If you don't want to order Fieri's kit, fashion a trash can out of #10 cans, that is a 100-plus ounce can. It's cheap to purchase a giant can of beans or coffee can at the store to repurpose into a trash can. You can take the top and bottom off of the can with a standard can opener — just watch out for the sharp edges. Another option is a plastic or parchment paper-lined bucket or deep cooking pot.
Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table and The Takeout.