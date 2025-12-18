Guy Fieri's All-Time Favorite Game-Day Snack Is A Twist On A Classic Finger Food

In true nice-guy fashion, Fieri sells a home kit for trash can nachos that comes with the same large metal trash can you'll see at Flavortown plus all the nacho ingredients, including Guy's super melty cheese sauce and a bottle of his signature BBQ sauce. In fact, Fieri has also launched a line of his famous Flavortown sauces that would take trash can nachos into many flavorful directions. For example, pour Fieri's Flavortown Kane Brown's Tennessee BBQ sauce (one of our favorite BBQ sauces for pork), over your own version of pulled-pork nachos. If you want to make vegan trash can nachos, swap creamy queso for this vegan cheese sauce made with potatoes, carrots, and nutritional yeast. We even have a recipe for cashew sour cream to top off the vegan nacho tower. Skip the chips altogether and make trash can nachos out of these Irish nachos, aka homemade crispy potato slices. You'll make nachos the traditional way, baking them and adding all the toppings before breaking them apart and stacking them inside the can.

If you don't want to order Fieri's kit, fashion a trash can out of #10 cans, that is a 100-plus ounce can. It's cheap to purchase a giant can of beans or coffee can at the store to repurpose into a trash can. You can take the top and bottom off of the can with a standard can opener — just watch out for the sharp edges. Another option is a plastic or parchment paper-lined bucket or deep cooking pot.

Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table and The Takeout.