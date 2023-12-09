Cashew Sour Cream Is The Vegan Substitute You Need To Know

If you're vegan or just trying to stay away from animal products, you don't have to give up sour cream. The traditional version of this condiment is indeed made by mixing a lactic acid culture with cream, which gives the dairy product its signature tanginess. But whether you want a topping for your baked potato or a base for a fry sauce, you can substitute cashew sour cream for a similar, yet plant-based, effect.

Besides the tanginess, we love sour cream for its thickness and — of course — creaminess, which is partially due to its high-fat content of about 20% (per Eater). Luckily, cashews can help us achieve the latter two qualities in our vegan condiment. These nuts also boast a high-fat content, so they're often used in plant-based recipes like nacho cheese and alfredo sauce. But they also contain plenty of starch, which helps them thicken up, and they offer a mildly buttery taste. Cashews by themselves don't have that acidic tang that we're used to tasting in our sour cream, but they do make for the perfect base texture-wise to add in other ingredients for flavor.